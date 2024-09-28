Pair Creamy Burrata With This Grilled Fruit For The Delightful Combo You Wouldn't Expect

Prior to grilling, marinate grapes for added appeal. A homemade vinaigrette made with sherry wine vinegar, garlic, honey, and brown sugar can impart new dimensions of flavor to the fruit. Though this step is optional, it will add layers of taste to your simple dish. As you become acquainted with the combinations of flavors, you can customize infusions with extracts, herbs, and spices. Turn your dish into a hotter lane with sprinkles of red pepper flakes or urfa chili or build a sweeter tasting profile with either date or agave syrup. Once your pierced grapes are ready to be introduced to flames, cover the fruit-packed skewers over medium to high heat. In three or four minutes, your grapes should be ready to plate with the cheese, but you can check the grilled fruit for doneness. You may need to rotate the skewers once or twice for even cooking and that Insta-worthy char, particularly if you are grilling grapes on a pan.

Garnish plated dishes of burrata and grilled grapes with syrupy balsamic vinegar and quality olive oil. Fresh herbs like basil and mint and sprigs of rosemary or thyme can be the finishing crown this simple delight deserves. Even a quick sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds can pull this pretty presentation together. A delicious dish this elegant and nice to look at can easily make its way onto dining tables year-round, both at outdoor summer barbecues and cozy winter happy hours.