Avocado Is The Ingredient You Need To Spruce Up Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer that have been enjoyed for generations. They are simple to make, delicious to eat, and always a hit at parties. And yes, there are tons of varieties of deviled eggs, but if you want to take your next batch to a new level, a secret ingredient can add a delightful twist to this timeless dish: avocado. Given the rich yet subtle flavor of avocados, it's an ingredient that pairs wonderfully with eggs. The humble green fruit can quickly bring a creamy texture and a burst of fresh flavor that will elevate these luxe, bisected beauties, creating a sumptuous bite.
So, why are avocados the perfect ingredient to spruce up deviled eggs? To start, avocado is called "nature's butter" for a reason. The fruit's texture and rich taste make it a versatile addition to various dishes, and deviled eggs are no exception. Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, according to Health, avocado is a versatile ingredient offering a multitude of benefits, making its inclusion a fantastic choice, especially for those looking to add nutritional value to dishes (even going so far as to replace mayonnaise in a recipe). Looking for a shortcut with avocados? Skip the yolks and go straight to filling hard-boiled eggs with guacamole!
The creamy and nutritious avocado
Avocado-deviled eggs are a great way to use up ripe avocados, and it's effortless to fold them into recipes. When picking one from the batch (we prefer the Hass variety here), make sure it's soft enough to mash without being overly mushy. As a rough estimate, the ratio will be one avocado to every six hard-boiled eggs. To combine the egg yolks with the fruit, use a potato masher to thoroughly break up the ingredients before adding the remainder of the recipe to the bowl for a smooth, lump-free filling.
Once the avocados are combined with your favorite traditional deviled egg mixture, unleash your culinary creativity by exploring myriad flavor combinations and toppings for an extra burst of flavor and visual appeal. Consider embellishing the eggs with a sprinkle of everything bagel spice, finely chopped chives, crispy bacon, paprika, or a dollop of creamy sour cream. For a zesty twist, a touch of lemon juice or vinegar can be a delightful addition — the possibilities are endless! Like all deviled eggs, this dish is perfect any time of year, for any event, or even as a healthy snack. So, next time you make deviled eggs, why not try including avocados?