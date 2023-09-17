Avocado Is The Ingredient You Need To Spruce Up Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer that have been enjoyed for generations. They are simple to make, delicious to eat, and always a hit at parties. And yes, there are tons of varieties of deviled eggs, but if you want to take your next batch to a new level, a secret ingredient can add a delightful twist to this timeless dish: avocado. Given the rich yet subtle flavor of avocados, it's an ingredient that pairs wonderfully with eggs. The humble green fruit can quickly bring a creamy texture and a burst of fresh flavor that will elevate these luxe, bisected beauties, creating a sumptuous bite.

So, why are avocados the perfect ingredient to spruce up deviled eggs? To start, avocado is called "nature's butter" for a reason. The fruit's texture and rich taste make it a versatile addition to various dishes, and deviled eggs are no exception. Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, according to Health, avocado is a versatile ingredient offering a multitude of benefits, making its inclusion a fantastic choice, especially for those looking to add nutritional value to dishes (even going so far as to replace mayonnaise in a recipe). Looking for a shortcut with avocados? Skip the yolks and go straight to filling hard-boiled eggs with guacamole!