It's True: Grocery Store Strawberries Aren't As Sweet As They Used To Be

You'll often hear people claim that certain foods used to taste better. While you could write it off as wistful nostalgia, there can be a fair amount of truth behind this perspective. Take chocolate, for example — it's no secret that some candy makers have been substituting real cacao butter with palm oil and milk solids, resulting in a noticeable drop in quality. And if you're someone who thinks that store-bought strawberries taste blander these days, well, you're not wrong.

The shift began around the middle of the 20th century, as refrigerated transport and improved post-war infrastructure made it possible for supermarkets to expand their supply chains and offer seasonal produce year-round. To meet this demand and scale up for national distribution, strawberry growers had to adapt. Flavor was no longer the top priority — the fruit needed to appear plump and visually appealing, it had to be able to hold up during transport, and the shelf-life had to be long enough for retail shoppers. Unfortunately, the sweetest strawberry varieties didn't meet these requirements, so they fell out of favor as breeding programs focused on other qualities.

Ultimately, we've traded flavor for efficiency and availability. You can now buy vibrant, juicy-looking strawberries any time of the year, even if they're not a locally grown fruit, but don't expect the intensity of older, seasonal varieties.