Wild Vs Store-Bought Strawberries: Is There A Difference?

When you think of a strawberry, chances are you're picturing a large, red, heart-shaped fruit studded with tiny seeds and a crown of green leaves. While this is the quintessential store-bought strawberry, you may be surprised to learn that there are at least 15 varieties of strawberries edible to humans. The strawberry plant is actually considered an herb, with vibrant green leaves and dainty white flowers. The seeds dotting the exterior of the red flesh are actually the real fruits of the plant, and so-called fruit that we consume is technically called the "receptacle tissue," but we refer to the entire berry as a fruit.

Wild strawberries, not to be confused with mock strawberries, are a prized gem that not many people are lucky enough to have tasted. Wild strawberries even enticed Queen Elizabeth II herself to venture out into the royal gardens for picking. Similar to the difference between wild and farmed blueberries, wild and conventionally farmed strawberries have differences in size and flavor. Wild strawberries are much smaller and more round than a store-bought strawberry due do the sometimes harsh and unpredictable environments they grow in, sometimes growing only to about the size of a thumbnail. Over the years, conventionally farmed strawberries have been purposely bred for size, disease-resistance, and shelf life after harvesting. While store-bought strawberries can sometimes be pale inside and lacking flavor, wild strawberries are deeply red throughout the entire fruit and are known to be much sweeter and intensely flavored than their conventional counterparts.