Wild Vs Store-Bought Strawberries: Is There A Difference?
When you think of a strawberry, chances are you're picturing a large, red, heart-shaped fruit studded with tiny seeds and a crown of green leaves. While this is the quintessential store-bought strawberry, you may be surprised to learn that there are at least 15 varieties of strawberries edible to humans. The strawberry plant is actually considered an herb, with vibrant green leaves and dainty white flowers. The seeds dotting the exterior of the red flesh are actually the real fruits of the plant, and so-called fruit that we consume is technically called the "receptacle tissue," but we refer to the entire berry as a fruit.
Wild strawberries, not to be confused with mock strawberries, are a prized gem that not many people are lucky enough to have tasted. Wild strawberries even enticed Queen Elizabeth II herself to venture out into the royal gardens for picking. Similar to the difference between wild and farmed blueberries, wild and conventionally farmed strawberries have differences in size and flavor. Wild strawberries are much smaller and more round than a store-bought strawberry due do the sometimes harsh and unpredictable environments they grow in, sometimes growing only to about the size of a thumbnail. Over the years, conventionally farmed strawberries have been purposely bred for size, disease-resistance, and shelf life after harvesting. While store-bought strawberries can sometimes be pale inside and lacking flavor, wild strawberries are deeply red throughout the entire fruit and are known to be much sweeter and intensely flavored than their conventional counterparts.
Store-bought strawberries lack the intensity of their wild cousins
Conventionally grown, non-organic strawberries that you purchase from the store generally contain high levels of pesticide residue even after proper cleaning, compared to wild strawberries which, due to their natural growth in the wild, are usually unscathed by pesticides. The use of pesticides and fungicides common in conventionally grown farming may even be the culprit of some store-bought strawberries their expected lacking flavor and sweetness.
Restaurants often highlight wild strawberries on a dessert menu as a prized item, as their harvesting process is delicate, they can usually only be found in small quantities, and are nowhere near as easily accessible as store-bought strawberries. If, like most of us, you're not able to go out and forage wild strawberries from your yard, try seeking out organically grown strawberries at your local farmers market in the summertime. Some specialty growers like Harry's Berries in Oxnard, CA produce small, rich berries that are closer to wild strawberries in taste and size.
Strawberries are generally at their peak in the summer, perfect for dessert recipes to sweeten up your life, or go the more hands-off route by making this simple strawberry compote to extend the life of a bounty of summer berries. Wild or store-bought, remember that a hot water bath is key to making fresh berries last longer at home.