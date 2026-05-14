This Versatile Herb Is Packed With Vitamins And Flavonoids
In addition to adding bright, complex flavors to dishes, herbs have many health benefits. Fresh herbs offer added nutrition, including vitamins and antioxidants. Parsley in particular is packed with vitamins and flavones, making it a highly versatile herb that can star in all of your dishes. Flavones are a subtype of flavonoids, which are plant-based compounds like apigenin, myricetin, and luteolin that act as antioxidants. They can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, support glucose metabolism, and offer some immunity against chronic disease.
Fresh parsley is nutrient-dense, and an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K. Vitamin K can improve bone health and support blood clotting, while vitamin A is crucial to eye health. Vitamin C offers an immune system boost that can enhance resistance to illness, reduce oxidative stress, and lower your risk of chronic disease.
The high levels of folate and antioxidants in fresh parsley can reduce blood pressure and homocysteine levels in the blood, thus lowering your risk of heart disease. A cup of chopped parsley contains two grams of fiber, or between 5% and 9% of the recommended daily intake for adults. Eating more fiber can aid in digestion, improve metabolic functions, increase satiety, and support weight loss. In larger amounts, such as when used to make a parsley tea or green juice, it can act as a natural diuretic, aiding your body in flushing out toxins and potentially lowering the risk of kidney stones. With all of these benefits, you should really reconsider your feelings about parsley.
Parsley is more than a pretty garnish
Parsley is more than just a garnish — its flavor and health benefits can enhance many dishes with its bright, citrusy, and slightly herbaceous flavor. Ancient Romans used it to freshen breath and jump-start digestion after meals. It's easy to find parsley at any grocery store, though flat-leaf parsley is better for cooking with than the curly variety.
Flat-leaf or Italian parsley is more pungent and flavorful, and is best used when cooking soups, stews, and sauces. Chimichurri sauce, which can be used as a marinade or glaze for fish, poultry, or meat dishes, is made with fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, oregano, and chives. Gremolata is an Italian sauce best made by hand from freshly chopped parsley, garlic, and lemon zest and typically used to dress lamb or veal.
Curly parsley was a garnish that ruled the '80s, but its milder taste and crunchy texture can complement salads and pasta dishes. It's perfect in a fresh herb salad made with arugula, romaine, and chives. Its delightful crispiness offers a nice balance to softer leaves like kale, Bibb, and green or red leaf lettuce. Adding chopped parsley to pasta salads can enhance their flavor and give the dish zest, crunch, and a pop of color. This variety of parsley is also combined with mint, onions, tomatoes, bulgur wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil to make an herby tabbouleh.