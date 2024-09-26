The Versatile Herb That Can Star In All Your Fall Dishes

One huge benefit to using parsley? It's insanely good for you, packing good supplies of vitamins A, K and C. To reap some of those benefits and add herby flavor to your fall menu, try cooking parsley as an aromatic in your next soup.

Add some substantial handfuls of Italian parsley leaves (leaving out the tough stems) toward the beginning stage of your broth-making process, along with your usual aromatics, like garlic, celery and carrot. By the time your soup is ready to serve, the parsley will be tender enough to eat and made mellow by hours of cooking, its flavor infused throughout the dish. Try the method in your next batch of blended carrot and ginger soup or chickpea-orzo soup for added nutrition, brightness and nuance.

On the other side of the coin, sprinkling uncooked parsley into a fall recipe can provide some necessary freshness to what might otherwise be a solely rich dish. We love a braised short rib recipe, seasoned with cinnamon and red wine, particularly as nighttime temperatures drift from pleasantly cool to borderline wintry. But an ample helping of roughly chopped parsley leaves will balance out the rich heartiness of the indulgent meaty dish.

Try a similar approach with a pot of brothy beans, a slow-cooked chicken and sausage cassoulet, or a seasonal pumpkin risotto. We're not trying to transform everything into a salad, per se, but rather aim for a dish that feels well-balanced and just herby enough as you head into fall.