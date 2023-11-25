Slow Cooker Chicken And Sausage Cassoulet Recipe
It's no secret that French cuisine has a timeless quality that keeps your taste buds enticed. However, it's not all about fine dining elegance — plenty of classic French dishes are more rustic in nature, brimming with comforting flavors that will leave you satisfied with their heartiness. Hailing from southwestern France, cassoulet fits into the latter category, though it comes in countless variations to suit all palates. Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this slow cooker take on chicken and sausage cassoulet that is sure to hit the spot.
Le Moing is no stranger to this traditional dish and comments, "My dad, who's from France, grew up eating cassoulet from a can, and it was his favorite meal. While this version isn't as quick and convenient, it's just as delicious (if not more)." It may not be as low-effort as popping open a can, but using a slow cooker certainly keeps this recipe low-maintenance. Le Moing explains, "It has a long cooking time to allow the flavors to meld and develop," adding, "The slow cooker tenderizes the meat."
The juicy, succulent meat is just one of the many reasons to love cassoulet, and Le Moing also points out, "It can feed many people and makes the BEST leftovers. It's also pretty customizable. Add whatever meats and veggies you have on hand!" Read on for the foundations of this mouthwatering recipe.
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker chicken and sausage cassoulet recipe
For this recipe, you'll need boneless skinless chicken thighs and sliced thick-cut bacon and sausage for the meats. The rest of the stew comes together with tomato paste, dry white wine (Le Moing recommends Sauvignon Blanc), and canned cannellini beans. The flavorings are simple: onion, carrot, and garlic for aromatics, and kosher salt, black pepper, and herbes de Provence for seasoning.
As our recipe developer notes, these ingredients are endlessly customizable. "You can add any meat you like," she says, noting that "a traditional French cassoulet also includes duck and pork shoulder." As for the chicken, she opts for skinless thighs since the skin won't become crispy during the long cooking time, but you can modify based on personal preference. That being said, it's best to skip bone-in meat as Le Moing says, "Serving and eating will be more finicky because you will need to pick out the bones."
Finally, many types of sausage would work well here. Le Moing comments, "Getting sausage from your local butcher is best for quality and flavor, but from the grocery store is fine, too. You can use whatever sausage flavor you prefer: garlic, kielbasa, smoked, sweet Italian, fennel..." In this case, Le Moing says, "I used hot Italian sausages, and they were great!"
Step 1: Cook the bacon
Place a skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Empty the skillet
Transfer the bacon into the slow cooker, leaving the fat in the skillet.
Step 3: Prep the chicken
Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 4: Sear the chicken
Cook the chicken in the bacon fat until browned, about 2-3 minutes on each side.
Step 5: Transfer the chicken
Add the chicken to the slow cooker.
Step 6: Cook the sausage
Using the same skillet, brown the sausage slices for about 2-3 minutes per side.
Step 7: Add the sausage to slow cooker
Transfer the sausage to the slow cooker, along with any bits or juices from the bottom of the skillet.
Step 8: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the carrot, onion, garlic, herbes de Provence, tomato paste, wine, and cannellini beans (including the liquid), and remaining salt and pepper into the slow cooker.
Step 9: Stir and cook
Stir to mix, cover, and cook on high for 4 hours.
Step 10: Finish cooking
Take the cover off the slow cooker and place it at an angle over the top to allow for some evaporation. Cook for another 30 minutes.
Step 11: Cool and serve
Allow the cassoulet to rest for 20 minutes before serving.
What should I serve with this slow cooker chicken and sausage cassoulet?
This hearty bean, vegetable, and meat stew offers a complex flavor and rich textural experience for your palate. Serving a bowl of cassoulet by itself is sure to satiate your appetite, but a few accompaniments can elevate it further. Le Moing suggests, "Serve with red wine, a light green salad, and thick slices of bread to dunk into this rich, stick-to-your-bones stew." A bold red wine will stand up well to this dish, while the salad will balance it out with a tangy contrast.
This chicken and sausage cassoulet is ready to serve straight out of the slow cooker, but you can garnish it with a few additional elements to complete the dish. "If you want to take it to the next level, some variations of cassoulet will serve it with grated cheese or top it with toasted breadcrumbs," Le Moing says.
How should I store this slow cooker chicken and sausage cassoulet?
As with various other stews that incorporate multiple ingredients, cassoulet improves over time — so much so that Le Moing says, "I highly recommend making the cassoulet a day or two before serving because it tastes better the longer it sits." Whether you're making it ahead of time for meal prep or storing leftovers to enjoy later in the week, optimal storage is key to maintaining its freshness.
"Store cassoulet in an airtight container for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months," our recipe developer advises. Since this slow cooker chicken and sausage cassoulet is already tender and saucy, it should fare well if you simply heat up your desired serving in the microwave. Alternatively, ladle a portion into a saucepan and heat it on the stovetop on low heat until it has warmed through.
- 3 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced into ½-inch pieces
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 3 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 2 (6-inch) sausage links, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
- 2 teaspoons herbes de Provence
- 6 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 ½ cups dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc)
- 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans
- Place a skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, about 5 minutes.
- Transfer the bacon into the slow cooker, leaving the fat in the skillet.
- Season the chicken with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Cook the chicken in the bacon fat until browned, about 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Add the chicken to the slow cooker.
- Using the same skillet, brown the sausage slices for about 2-3 minutes per side.
- Transfer the sausage to the slow cooker, along with any bits or juices from the bottom of the skillet.
- Add the carrot, onion, garlic, herbs de Provence, tomato paste, wine, and cannellini beans (including the liquid), and remaining salt and pepper into the slow cooker.
- Stir to mix, cover, and cook on high for 4 hours.
- Take the cover off the slow cooker and place it at an angle over the top to allow for some evaporation. Cook for another 30 minutes.
- Allow the cassoulet to rest for 20 minutes before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|612
|Total Fat
|16.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|123.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.9 g
|Sodium
|1,293.4 mg
|Protein
|43.3 g