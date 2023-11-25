Slow Cooker Chicken And Sausage Cassoulet Recipe

It's no secret that French cuisine has a timeless quality that keeps your taste buds enticed. However, it's not all about fine dining elegance — plenty of classic French dishes are more rustic in nature, brimming with comforting flavors that will leave you satisfied with their heartiness. Hailing from southwestern France, cassoulet fits into the latter category, though it comes in countless variations to suit all palates. Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares this slow cooker take on chicken and sausage cassoulet that is sure to hit the spot.

Le Moing is no stranger to this traditional dish and comments, "My dad, who's from France, grew up eating cassoulet from a can, and it was his favorite meal. While this version isn't as quick and convenient, it's just as delicious (if not more)." It may not be as low-effort as popping open a can, but using a slow cooker certainly keeps this recipe low-maintenance. Le Moing explains, "It has a long cooking time to allow the flavors to meld and develop," adding, "The slow cooker tenderizes the meat."

The juicy, succulent meat is just one of the many reasons to love cassoulet, and Le Moing also points out, "It can feed many people and makes the BEST leftovers. It's also pretty customizable. Add whatever meats and veggies you have on hand!" Read on for the foundations of this mouthwatering recipe.