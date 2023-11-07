The 3 Styles Of French Cassoulet, Explained

Few culinary traditions are as widely revered as that of the French, and today, we're deep-diving into one of the most iconic, sophisticated, yet pastoral dishes in the French oeuvre. Cassoulet is a rustic dish for a rustic landscape. This meat-and-beans stew is a staple of French country cooking, a stick-to-your-ribs, timeless, elevated fare perfect for when colder weather starts rolling through. Cassoulet is a slow-cooked casserole named after the vessel in which it's cooked, the "cassole," a round, deep dish with slanted sides. Cassoulet is a rich, hearty combination of meat and white beans. A variety of different proteins can be used, but duck, goose, pork sausages, and mutton are common. Pork skin (couennes) is also often used.

Cassoulet originated in and remains popular throughout Southwestern France, a region known as the Languedoc, where foodies have different recipes from one village to the next. In fact, three separate towns have asserted their own claims on the dish and subsequently inspired the cassoulet's three main variations: Castelnaudary, Carcassonne, and Toulouse. Depending on who you ask (and in which part of the Languedoc they live), what constitutes an "authentic" cassoulet can be a whole host of different things.

For such a warming comfort food, cassoulet is the subject of fierce debate. But all three of the popular styles are delicious in their own ways and worthy of celebration.