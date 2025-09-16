The Curly Garnish That Ruled The '80s (And Then Fell Out Of Popularity)

When you're at a restaurant and your grilled hanger steak comes to the table with a small pile of microgreens on top, or your cocktail shows up with a floating edible flower, do you actually eat the garnish? If you don't, you're not alone. Garnishes are intended to make a dish look more appealing and help the empty space on the plate look fuller, but they don't always add taste to a meal.

In the '70s and '80s, curly parsley as a garnish was a staple, one you'd find adorning foods from pecan-crusted chicken breast to hamburgers to soups and everything in between. It's described as having a distinctly milder, less pleasant taste than its flat-leafed cousin, with an earthy, sometimes scratchy mouthfeel. During the height of its popularity, curly parsley was the most readily available type of parsley, partially thanks to its resiliency as a plant and partially thanks to its dazzling green color and whimsical shape. Not only would chefs use curly parsley for garnishing darker-colored meals, but it was also often laid on buffet tables or cheese platters for added visual effect.