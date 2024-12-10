13 Of Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Foods

If you're a fan of watching Giada De Laurentiis' cooking shows, you probably have a good idea of the types of dishes she makes, but what are her favorite foods that she makes for herself? We wanted to find out because she makes all sorts of foods on her show. However, we were pretty certain that she's not constantly eating some of the heavier foods she makes on her cooking shows.

Advertisement

Her recipes hint at her love of fresh ingredients, which feature strongly in her favorite foods. Another bit of information that you'll discover if you delve very far into her eating habits is that she's a big snacker, but the snacks she chooses are largely healthy ones. Her cookbook, "Giada's Feel Good Food," is the biggest eye-opener on her favorite foods and personal eating habits. Once you get a glimpse at how De Laurentiis eats, it may inspire you to make some healthy changes to what you have around to eat and snack on. It certainly did for us. So, join us in learning all about De Laurentiis' favorite foods and how she enjoys them most.