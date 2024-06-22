Nodi Marini: One Of Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Pasta Shapes

In Italy, pasta doesn't just fill the belly — it tells a story. Tortellini, for example, was famously inspired by the naval of the goddess Venus, who was staying the night at a tavern in Castelfranco Emilia. The unique, rope-like strozzapreti, or "priest strangler," was named in the hope that rent-collecting priests might choke on it. Another is nodi marini, or "sailor's knots," which coils strands of pasta together in tribute to the complicated knots sailors must learn to tie. This favorite pasta of Giada De Laurentiis — the Emmy-award winning television personality, New York Times bestselling author, and celebrity chef — is also called molloni, or "strings." In Naples, it's known as vesuvio, as the shape is said to resemble the famous Mount Vesuvius volcano that still smokes and rumbles above the city.

Whichever name you prefer, the squiggly pasta is having a moment thanks to the praise and promotion of De Laurentiis. She discovered the under-the-radar pasta while on a trip to Italy and determined to bring it back to the United States. "Nodi Marini is one of my fav pasta shapes!" she declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and walked the talk by including it among her first pasta line, launched in 2023.