Nathan's Famous Is Introducing A New Kind Of Hot Dog — Here's What's Different
Just in time for beach days, barbecues, and good ol' fashioned American eating contests, Nathan's Famous has made a major announcement for what can only be described as peak hot dog season. The classic New York hot dog purveyor is releasing a 100% grass-fed beef frank, bringing Nathan's to a modern, more ingredient-forward era.
The new grass-fed frank is still made using Nathan's secret recipe and signature snap, but this time with premium, 100% grass-fed beef. According to Marianne Radley, Managing Director for Smithfield Foods, the richness and depth of flavor in the new hot dogs will be noticeable to consumers — a happy side effect of using grass-fed beef as opposed to grain-fed.
"This launch reflects how consumers are thinking more intentionally about the foods they buy, seeking out better-quality proteins without giving up the nostalgic, indulgent foods they love," said Radley. "Today's consumers, especially younger consumers, are looking for products made with simpler ingredients, no antibiotics or added hormones, and sourcing they can feel good about. With this launch, we are giving consumers a more premium option that feels more aligned with how they shop today."
The new grass-fed franks are now available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Sam's Club, giving Nathan's hot dog lovers yet another reason to look forward to the summer months.
Nathan's new grass-fed beef frank shows elevation and innovation for the brand
So what's the big deal about 100% grass-fed beef hot dogs? Grass-fed beef has more nutritional value, and for those who regularly eat beef, it has a noticeable flavor difference, too. Whether it's grain-fed or grass-fed, beef is already high in nutrients like vitamin B12, B3, and B6. However, grass-fed beef is much higher in vitamins A and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids. While the traditional all-beef frank from Nathan's is a mainstay when it comes to hot dogs, it's no secret that hot dogs aren't exactly the most nutritious meat product you could be grilling up on a summer Sunday afternoon. By launching a grass-fed beef hot dog, Nathan's is moving towards a cleaner, more modern approach to meat consumption, letting the ingredients in the franks speak for themselves.
Ultimately, this grass-fed option is a sign that Nathan's is doing its part to create products that lean into innovation, while still feeling familiar to its roots. "We're continuing to look at ways to innovate within the hot dog and broader refrigerated categories, always grounded in great flavor, quality ingredients, and products that fit seamlessly into everyday and summer eating occasions," Radley said.