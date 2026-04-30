Nathan's Famous Is Introducing A New Kind Of Hot Dog — Here's What's Different

Just in time for beach days, barbecues, and good ol' fashioned American eating contests, Nathan's Famous has made a major announcement for what can only be described as peak hot dog season. The classic New York hot dog purveyor is releasing a 100% grass-fed beef frank, bringing Nathan's to a modern, more ingredient-forward era.

The new grass-fed frank is still made using Nathan's secret recipe and signature snap, but this time with premium, 100% grass-fed beef. According to Marianne Radley, Managing Director for Smithfield Foods, the richness and depth of flavor in the new hot dogs will be noticeable to consumers — a happy side effect of using grass-fed beef as opposed to grain-fed.

"This launch reflects how consumers are thinking more intentionally about the foods they buy, seeking out better-quality proteins without giving up the nostalgic, indulgent foods they love," said Radley. "Today's consumers, especially younger consumers, are looking for products made with simpler ingredients, no antibiotics or added hormones, and sourcing they can feel good about. With this launch, we are giving consumers a more premium option that feels more aligned with how they shop today."

The new grass-fed franks are now available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Sam's Club, giving Nathan's hot dog lovers yet another reason to look forward to the summer months.