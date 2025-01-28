Pasture-Fed Beef Vs Grass-Fed Beef: What's The Difference?

It's no secret that food labels can be confounding. One example you've likely encountered is the myriad of dates on your food packaging (best by, use by, sell by) that don't have anything to do with the food going bad. As it turns out, our meat packages are also sprinkled with more terms that might not mean what you think, including grass-fed and pasture-fed. You might be surprised to learn that these bucolic-sounding terms describing where and what the cattle ate while being raised are more complicated than meets the eye.

At face value, a pasture is a place where a cow might spend its time, and grass is a type of food the cow might eat. That pasture-fed label on beef might make you think the cow spent its life outside on the land, and seeing grass-fed on the sticker might imply the cow ate mostly grass. However, both of those assumptions could potentially be incorrect because there is no legal definition for either term. The actual difference between pasture and grass-fed beef is very hard to decipher without knowing how the seller defines these terms.