How Beef Hot Dogs Are Made — And What's Actually In Them

Summer cookouts, baseball games, street carts ... hot dogs are an American classic. While they come in many sizes and varieties, lots of people have come to love the rich and intense flavor of all-beef hot dogs. But did you know that beef hot dogs are made using an entirely different process than other kinds?

Beef hot dogs begin with meat trimmings. These are the leftover bits and pieces that we get after steaks and roasts have been cut for retail sale. Unlike pork hot dogs, which are made from a process known as mechanical separation in which bones with meat are squeezed through sieves to produce a kind of sausage-stuffable meat paste, beef hot dogs follow different rules because of mad cow disease concerns. The beef trimmings are first ground super fine — way finer than your regular ground beef. Then, it's pumped into casings — either real ones from cleaned animal intestines (the old-school way) or artificial ones that get peeled off later.

These long strands of soon-to-be hot dogs then head to the smokehouse for cooking. Depending on the brand, they might even be cured or smoked with hardwood to add a touch of smoke. The results are packaged, and voilà: all-beef franks ready for your authentic Chicago-style hot dogs!