32 Chinese Recipes That Taste Better Than Takeout

If Chinese food is your weakness, you don't have to rely on takeout to satisfy those sweet, sour, and spicy cravings. While you might already have your regular order down to a tee, you'd be surprised at how easy many of the familiar favorites are to recreate at home. With a little extra effort, you can save yourself money, all while creating flavor-packed, from-scratch dishes that rival restaurant versions.

To inspire your next home-cooked, Asian-style creation, we've rounded up some of our best-loved Chinese recipes. These tried-and-tested dishes can all be made with readily available ingredients, and they're sure to deliver on flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction. In this lineup, we cover classic recipes like lo mein and fried rice, as well as unique twists on traditional staples, so there's truly something to suit every craving. Here are our top picks for enjoying the bold flavors of your favorite takeout dishes, all without ever reaching for that menu.