32 Chinese Recipes That Taste Better Than Takeout
If Chinese food is your weakness, you don't have to rely on takeout to satisfy those sweet, sour, and spicy cravings. While you might already have your regular order down to a tee, you'd be surprised at how easy many of the familiar favorites are to recreate at home. With a little extra effort, you can save yourself money, all while creating flavor-packed, from-scratch dishes that rival restaurant versions.
To inspire your next home-cooked, Asian-style creation, we've rounded up some of our best-loved Chinese recipes. These tried-and-tested dishes can all be made with readily available ingredients, and they're sure to deliver on flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction. In this lineup, we cover classic recipes like lo mein and fried rice, as well as unique twists on traditional staples, so there's truly something to suit every craving. Here are our top picks for enjoying the bold flavors of your favorite takeout dishes, all without ever reaching for that menu.
1. Pork And Shrimp Wontons
Wontons are a firm favorite on the Chinese restaurant menu, and this version keeps things classic with a rich, savory pork and shrimp filling. Garlic and scallions add heaps of aromatic depth, while soy sauce provides that all-important umami-richness, and Shaoxing wine brings balance with its acidic complexity. Each hand-wrapped wonton becomes gloriously tender once simmered, and the meat-filled bites taste incredible when finished with a good drizzle of chili crisp.
Recipe: Pork And Shrimp Wontons
2. Din Tai Fung-Inspired Green Beans
Taking inspiration from Din Tai Fung's famous side dish, these vibrant green beans pack plenty of bright, nutty, and savory deliciousness. It's a wonderfully well-balanced mix of flavors, while a sprinkle of mushroom powder boosts the umami depth to no end. Plus, sauteing the beans creates an irresistible caramelized finish that really brings out their natural sweetness. The resulting dish makes an excellent accompaniment to hearty rice or noodle dishes or sticky chicken.
3. Slow Cooker Orange Chicken
Making takeout-style dishes from scratch doesn't have to mean hours spent standing at the stovetop. With this easy slow cooker orange chicken, you only need 10 minutes of prep time before you leave everything to gently simmer away. This dish delivers all of the classic flavor notes, thanks to ingredients like orange juice, honey, garlic, and ginger. There's a hint of heat, too, which livens things up while mellowing the sweetness of the sauce. Serve it with fluffy steamed rice for the authentic takeout experience.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Orange Chicken
4. Easy Chicken And Shrimp Fried Rice
For a satisfying, protein-packed dish that comes together in one pan, give this chicken and shrimp fried rice a try. We marinate the chicken with soy and sesame to inject it with heaps of savory richness, and throw a medley of colorful veggies into the mix for extra freshness and texture. The tender grains soak up the flavors of soy sauce and other savory ingredients beautifully, creating a hearty, well-rounded, complete meal that's sure to please a crowd.
5. Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
Honey, walnuts, and shrimp make for a surprisingly mouth-watering combination in this easy grilling recipe. The candied walnuts offer a moreish caramelized crunch that pairs brilliantly with the creamy condensed milk dressing and mild, briny sweetness of the shrimp. Ready to enjoy in just 15 minutes, these skewers make for an exceptional appetizer. Or, you can pair them with sticky rice and a crisp, lightly dressed side salad to turn them into a complete meal.
Recipe: Grilled Honey Walnut Shrimp
6. Stir-Fried Bok Choy
Bok choy is the perfect candidate for stir-frying, with its juicy stalks cooking up crisp and crunchy, and the darker, leafier tops effortlessly soaking up the rich flavors of Chinese-style sauces. This recipe sees the greens cooked with a simple yet carefully crafted medley of aromatics and sweet, nutty condiments, which help the natural earthy freshness shine. Serve with a sprinkling of sesame seeds to fit right in alongside soups, noodles, and meat dishes alike.
Recipe: Stir-Fried Bok Choy
7. Roasted Pork Lo Mein
Lo mein features on just about every Chinese takeout menu, and for good reason. This dish's mouth-watering flavor profile hits all the right notes, expertly balancing sweetness and umami. Here, we enhance the chewy wheat and egg noodles with succulent five-spice-marinated pork tenderloin and crisp, vibrant veggies. And it's absolutely worth the effort. Feel free to jazz up your hearty bowlful with fresh garnishes like chopped green onion and cilantro, or add crunch with a handful of toasted peanuts or crispy fried shallots.
Recipe: Roasted Pork Lo Mein
8. Homemade Crab Rangoon
Crispy, creamy, and deliciously savory, these homemade crab rangoons offer the perfect balance of lightness and richness. Each golden, deep-fried bite is filled with a luscious cream cheese-imitation crab mixture, which contrasts the crunchy coating especially well. These are super fun to make, and using store-bought wonton wrappers keeps things fuss-free. Make sure to pair them with a side of sweet chili dip for the ultimate takeout experience.
Recipe: Homemade Crab Rangoon
9. Vegetarian Mushroom-Walnut Dan Dan Noodles
If you're after a vegetarian-friendly noodle recipe, this dan dan-style dish is sure to deliver big flavor. It gets its umami depth from shiitake mushrooms, which work to enhance the aromatic notes of the garlic and ginger, nutty sweetness of the walnuts, and fragrant warmth of Chinese five-spice. The Sichuan-style sauce is a real standout, coating every chewy strand in a moreish layer of salty, spicy, and garlicky goodness. We guarantee you won't miss the meat!
10. Vegetable Chow Mein Noodle Soup
This veggie-forward soup is a lighter take on the wok-fried chow mein noodle dish, and it's every bit as flavorful as the sticky, sauce-smothered classic. There's a vibrant mix of colors and textures going on here, thanks to a nutritious vegetable medley. The broth is beautifully layered, made with sweet, savory, spicy, and acidic elements that make every spoonful taste decidedly restaurant-worthy.
Recipe: Vegetable Chow Mein Noodle Soup
11. Egg Roll In A Bowl Noodle Soup
Who doesn't love the comforting crunch of a generously stuffed egg roll? These crispy appetizers are a staple of Chinese-American cuisine, but that classic pork and cabbage filling doesn't have to be enjoyed in deep-fried form only. This recipe takes those signature egg roll flavors and transforms them into a hearty, deeply aromatic udon noodle soup. This way, the dish serves as a fulfilling main meal, while still packing plenty of comfort-food appeal.
Recipe: "Egg Roll In A Bowl" Noodle Soup
12. Cantonese-Inspired Pan-Fried Tilapia
Create a show-stopping seafood centerpiece for your next dinner party with this whole, pan-fried tilapia. The recipe leans into the aromatic vibrance of Cantonese-inspired ingredients, which effortlessly infuse the tilapia's tender, flaky flesh and crispy skin. Garnished with scallions, this dish looks undeniably striking, and it'll shine as part of an Asian-inspired spread. It's a convenient pick too, taking less than 25 minutes to prepare.
13. Salt And Pepper Fried Catfish
These golden, deep-fried catfish nuggets certainly bring the takeout vibes. They're a heartier take on the ever-popular salt and pepper fried squid, offering a meatier bite that makes them feel a little more substantial. The potato starch coating crisps up beautifully, and tossing the freshly-fried pieces with a mixture of fragrant aromatics boosts the flavor no end. Fried catfish works equally well as an appetizer with your favorite dips or arranged atop a saucy rice or noodle bowl.
Recipe: Salt And Pepper Fried Catfish
14. 5-Spice Chicken And Broccoli Stir Fry
Enjoy the fragrant flavors of Chinese five-spice with this 20-minute chicken and broccoli stir fry. It provides all the sweet, spicy, and garlicky sweetness you'd expect from a restaurant version, along with a mouth-watering combination of tender-crisp textures. The cashews add a welcome dose of nutty crunchiness, while Szechuan peppercorns bring their citrusy warmth, and the sticky sauce coats every pan-charred mouthful. Perfect for busy weeknights, this dish is sure to satisfy your takeout cravings.
15. Sesame Beef And Broccoli Wraps
Beef and broccoli are a popular duo in Chinese cuisine, but this recipe takes a slightly different approach to the usual saucy stir fry. Here, the meat and veggies aren't served over rice in a bowl, but instead stuffed into soft spinach tortillas with fluffy rice, creating a hand-held twist on the takeout favorite. And, the wraps certainly aren't short of Chinese-inspired flavor, with ingredients like soy sauce, honey, and sesame oil ensuring a bold, umami-forward finish.
Recipe: Sesame Beef And Broccoli Wraps
16. Crock Pot Bang Bang Chicken
Made in a slow cooker for maximum convenience, this bang bang chicken is bursting with vibrant heat. Chili oil adds a notable kick to the garlicky ginger-soy sauce, while Sichuan peppercorns and five-spice powder build extra layers of warming complexity. Once the slow cooker has worked its magic, the chicken thigh pieces come out gloriously tender and succulent, perfect for serving with crisp cucumber batons, sticky rice, and a generous drizzle of your favorite hot sauce.
Recipe: Crock Pot Bang Bang Chicken
17. Classic Kung Pao Tofu
Crispy tofu is the star of this delightfully aromatic, vegan-friendly recipe. Kung pao is a Sichuan-style dish often made with chicken, but firm tofu serves as a hearty meat-free replacement. The golden, wok-fried cubes do an excellent job of soaking up the complex flavors of the soy-based sauce, which is spiked with robust Shaoxing wine and fiery Chinese chiles. Finish with roasted peanuts and fresh scallions to create plenty of textural contrast.
Recipe: Classic Kung Pao Tofu
18. Classic Shrimp Egg Rolls With Homemade Duck Sauce
Bring some crunch to the table with these golden, shrimp-stuffed egg rolls. The filling uses store-bought coleslaw mix to save you valuable time chopping, while salt pork boosts savory depth and protein content. Every crispy, deep-fried bite comes loaded with garlicky, umami-rich flavor, and the accompanying sweet and sour duck sauce really takes things to the next level. There's no better way to kick off a Chinese-inspired feast.
19. Crispy Sweet And Sour Pork
Another go-to takeout order for many, sweet and sour pork is loved for its irresistible blend of rich, tender meat and sticky sauce, and this dish can easily be recreated at home. Marinating the pork with bold aromatics ensures all the right flavor notes are hit, and the meat delivers that signature crispy texture, too. The sauce is whipped up with a handful of pantry staples, and the stir-fried veggies come together in minutes, making this a hassle-free way to enjoy the Cantonese favorite.
Recipe: Crispy Sweet And Sour Pork
20. Spicy Sesame Beef
Sliced steak gets a sticky, spicy makeover in this simple sesame beef recipe. The straightforward cooking method sees the meat marinated, coated, and fried, leaving it gorgeously tender in the middle yet crispy and caramelized on the outside. A punchy chili- and garlic-infused sauce makes for a flavor-packed accompaniment to the beef, bringing a distinct sweetness and warmth that cuts through the richness beautifully. Rice is a natural pairing here, but chewy noodles or crisp salad would make an equally fantastic base for the saucy meat.
Recipe: Spicy Sesame Beef
21. Sweet And Spicy 5-Spice Duck Legs
Five-spice powder isn't just for stir-fries. It makes an exceptional addition to a meat marinade, too. This recipe sees the beloved Chinese spice blend used to infuse duck legs, which are oven-roasted for the ultimate crispy-skinned, succulent finish. It's a sweet, spicy, and undeniably impressive-looking dish, with fresh cranberries and orange slices adding gorgeous pops of color and tartness that turn the meat into a party-worthy centerpiece.
22. Sesame Scallion Waffles
Rice and noodles are likely the first carbs that come to mind when you think of Chinese cuisine, but these sesame scallion waffles are another delicious way to add variety to your spread. Served as a satisfying appetizer or used to mop up sweet and sour sauces, they offer a subtle aromatic flavor along with a light, fluffy-crisp bite. They'll taste great alongside soups, stir-fries, dumplings, and more, providing sustenance in a wonderfully comforting format.
Recipe: Sesame Scallion Waffles
23. Walnut Broccoli Stir-Fry
This veggie-packed stir fry takes 20 minutes to make and is a colorful, wholesome dinner option that'll leave you feeling nourished. And while it's loaded with nutrients, it certainly doesn't skimp on flavor. This recipe offers all of the flavorful goodness you'd expect from takeout, without the hefty price tag. You can easily customize the veggie medley to suit your taste or what you've got to hand at home, and don't hesitate to go all out with extra toppings, such as fried cashews or crispy chili threads.
Recipe: Walnut Broccoli Stir-Fry
24. Chicken Almond Gai Ding
Tender chicken breast and crunchy roasted almonds make for a tempting combo in this no-fuss wok-fried recipe. Gai ding is a lighter alternative to the sticky, sauce-heavy dishes that dominate the Chinese food scene. Chicken broth gives the sauce a slightly thinner consistency while maintaining savory depth, which is built on with an array of other aromatic add-ins. Crisp, vibrant vegetables continue the refreshing theme, creating a well-rounded meal that'll have you coming back for seconds.
Recipe: Chicken Almond Gai Ding
25. Velvety Soy Chicken And Broccoli
A tangy soy-sherry marinade is the key to tender, flavorful chicken in this crowd-pleasing stir-fry. Cooking the vibrant broccoli florets over high heat yields the ultimate tender-crisp texture, and the sweet and earthy veggies are the perfect pairing for the umami-rich meat. We pack in even more Asian-inspired flavor with a sticky garlic-ginger sauce that coats everything in an extra layer of sweet and salty richness. The mixture will shine spooned atop a bed of fluffy white rice.
Recipe: Velvety Soy Chicken And Broccoli
26. Spicy Garlic Szechuan Noodles
Bring the punchy flavors of Szechuan cuisine to your home kitchen with these delightfully spicy, garlicky noodles. The base of crisp, sauteed veggies and tender noodles becomes irresistibly fragrant when enhanced with bold spices and aromatics, such as cinnamon, cloves, and Szechuan peppercorns. A standout component of this dish is the homemade, spice-infused oil, which brings an unmatched warmth and depth when tossed with the noodles. This is an excellent option if you prefer Chinese dishes that lean hot rather than sweet.
Recipe: Spicy Garlic Szechuan Noodles
27. Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream
This plant-based delight exudes elegance, and it'll go down a treat with vegans and meat lovers alike. There's a layer of silky tofu cream on the bottom, which provides a welcomed richness and a subtle hint of nutty, garlicky flavor. This smooth base contrasts seamlessly with the spicy, savory bite of the stir-fried greens on top, and notes of soy, sesame, chili, and ginger give the dish plenty of zing. Try serving it with a spicy cucumber salad to build a vibrant meat-free feast.
28. Spicy Chinese Eggplant Stir Fry
Crispy tofu is the protein of choice in this nutrient-rich, spicy stir-fry, and the golden, pan-fried cubes fit right in alongside the sweet, earthy veggies and zesty, sriracha-spiked sesame-soy sauce. It's another vegetarian-friendly pick that packs just as much flavor as any meat-containing alternative, and while it's totally delicious served as is, you can easily jazz this dish up with toasted nuts, fresh herbs, or a squeeze of lime.
Recipe: Spicy Chinese Eggplant Stir Fry
29. Homemade General Tso's Chicken
Think twice before ordering General Tso's chicken from your local takeout, because this tempting homemade version gives the menu staple a run for its money. Made with juicy chicken thigh meat, the recipe features a sticky sauce that's equal parts tangy, spicy, and sweet. This flavorful mixture thickens up beautifully, clinging to the crispy, golden chicken pieces to create an indulgent, versatile dish that tastes as if it came straight from a restaurant kitchen.
Recipe: Homemade General Tso's Chicken
30. Homemade Veggie Potstickers
Stuffed with a variety of crunchy sauteed veggies, these potstickers are the ultimate takeout-style appetizer. They offer the perfect balance of freshness, umami depth, and comforting texture, with the saltiness of soy sauce and fragrant hit of garlic and ginger creating a richly layered flavor profile. And, the accompanying dipping sauce elevates everything further, echoing the savory notes of the filling while also adding a hint of heat with every dunk.
Recipe: Homemade Veggie Potstickers
31. Takeout-Style Beef And Broccoli
If beef and broccoli is your go-to order, we highly recommend giving this homemade version of the beloved meat and veggie duo a try. It comes together in 25 minutes, and the flavors are sure to impress. Soy sauce provides the umami-rich base of the sticky sauce, while brown sugar adds sweetness, and a blend of aromatics layer in the savory richness. Cooked to tender perfection in a wok, it's a fast, simple dish that's fit for weeknight dining, and totally tasty enough to replace your usual takeout.
Recipe: Takeout-Style Beef And Broccoli
32. Shrimp Egg Foo Young
This amazingly speedy foo young combines succulent shrimp with fluffy eggs for a flavor-packed, Chinese-style take on an omelet. Perfect for any time of the day, it's full of satisfying textures, with pops of crunchy freshness from bean sprouts and green onions. You can absolutely enjoy it as is for a quick, light meal, or serve it with steamed rice and vibrant toppings for a more substantial feast.
Recipe: Shrimp Egg Foo Young