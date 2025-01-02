We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vegetarian Mushroom-Walnut Dan Dan Noodles Recipe

By Miriam Hahn and Tasting Table Staff
dan dan noodles in white bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you love classic dan dan noodles and you're game for mixing things up, these vegetarian mushroom-walnut dan dan noodles are calling your name. The umami mushroom flavor and crunchy walnuts slathered in a sweet and spicy sauce rivals the traditional minced pork version, and could be your new favorite noodle dish whether you eat meat or not. Originating as street food in the Sichuan province of China, dan dan noodles got their name from vendors who would carry baskets of the noodles on bamboo poles called dans. The savory noodles eventually became popular in other parts of China and the entire world, now remaining a common menu entry on Chinese restaurant menus.

"I love creating plant-based versions of well-known cultural dishes," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us of her vegetarian version. "Over the years I've learned how to combine textures and flavors to mimic meat." Needless to say, you can definitely count on these noodles having a comparably savory flavor profile to their meaty counterpart.

Gather the ingredients for vegetarian mushroom-walnut dan dan noodles

vegetarian dan dan noodles ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up shiitake mushrooms, garlic, ginger root, and scallions. From the dry goods area, grab some thin wheat noodles, brown sugar, and walnuts. Then, to pull the sweet and spicy sauce together, you'll need avocado oil, Shaoxing wine, black bean garlic paste, Chinese five spice, chili oil, soy sauce, and Sichuan peppercorns.

Step 1: Add oil to a pan

Hand drizzling oil into pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

Step 2: Add a few ingredients to the pan

Wooden spoon stirring ingredients in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the mushrooms, 2 garlic cloves, and ginger and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 3: Add more ingredients to the pan

Small bowl with dark paste over ingredients in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the walnuts, Shaoxing wine, black bean paste, and Chinese five spice and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 4: Bring a pot of water to boil

Pot filled with water next to kitchen towel Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Heat up a pot of water for the noodles.

Step 5: Cook the noodles

Dry noodles going into pot filled with water Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cook and drain the noodles as directed on the package.

Step 6: Make the sauce

Hand holding bowl with powder Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Make the sauce by combining the remaining garlic, chili oil, soy sauce, ground Sichuan peppercorns, brown sugar, peanut butter, and black vinegar.

Step 7: Add the sauce to the pan

Hands holding container with sauce and whisk Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the sauce to the mushroom/walnut mixture, stir, and reduce heat to simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 8: Mix it all together

Dan dan noodles stirred in pan by wooden spoon Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Transfer the noodles to the pan with the sauce, top with chopped scallions, and serve.

Vegetarian Mushroom-Walnut Dan Dan Noodles Recipe

These homemade dan dan noodles feature all of the savory goodness of classic pork noodles, but are completely vegetarian.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
4
Servings
2 bowls of finished noodles
Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 4 cups diced shiitake mushrooms
  • 6 minced garlic cloves, divided
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger root
  • ½ cup diced walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons black bean garlic paste
  • ¼ teaspoon Chinese five spice
  • 12 ounces thin wheat noodles
  • ¼ cup chili oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons black vinegar
  • 3 scallions, chopped

Directions

  1. Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the mushrooms, 2 garlic cloves, and ginger and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  3. Add the walnuts, Shaoxing wine, black bean paste, and Chinese five spice and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
  4. Heat up a pot of water for the noodles.
  5. Cook and drain the noodles as directed on the package.
  6. Make the sauce by combining the remaining garlic, chili oil, soy sauce, ground Sichuan peppercorns, brown sugar, peanut butter, and black vinegar.
  7. Add the sauce to the mushroom/walnut mixture, stir, and reduce heat to simmer for 10 minutes.
  8. Transfer the noodles to the pan with the sauce, top with chopped scallions, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 690
Total Fat 35.3 g
Saturated Fat 4.2 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 71.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 77.6 g
Dietary Fiber 6.6 g
Total Sugars 9.2 g
Sodium 904.9 mg
Protein 19.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this dan dan noodles recipe?

Hand scooping noodles with chopsticks Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you don't have the specific ingredients for this recipe and would rather use what you have on hand, there are several substitutions you can make. To start, the shiitake mushrooms can be swapped with cremini or portobello mushrooms, but since these will offer a less pronounced umami flavor, add an additional 1 teaspoon of soy sauce.

In place of the Shaoxing wine you can use a dry sherry or mirin, noting that mirin will offer a little extra sweetness. Instead of the black bean garlic paste you can sub in miso paste or 1 teaspoon of hoisin sauce. If you don't have Chinese five spice, use a small amount of cinnamon and cloves to add the warm flavors.

For the noodles, you can use rice noodles, ramen, soba noodles, or even spaghetti. The chili oil is a very important ingredient in these noodles, but you can use 2 tablespoons of sesame oil with a pinch of red pepper flakes if necessary. Ground black pepper can be used instead of the Sichuan pepper corns, or for a hotter addition, you can use cayenne pepper. Instead of the black vinegar, try a combination of balsamic and rice vinegars.

What types of protein can I add to the noodles?

bowls of noodles and tofu Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make the dan dan noodles more of a full meal, there are several options. Use cubed super firm tofu and marinate it in a dash of sesame oil and a few tablespoons of soy sauce, then air fry it or bake at 400 F for about 20-30 minutes. You can toss this right in with the noodles, or serve it on the side.

Tempeh is another great option. To add this, crumble a block of tempeh and add it in step 2 when you add the mushrooms, garlic and ginger. It will blend well with the mushrooms and walnuts and add a heartiness factor.

Shelled edamame is another easy way to add protein to the meal. If you buy these frozen, simply add them to the pan when you add the sauce and cooked noodles. They will defrost quickly and get coated with the sauce. Cooked brown or green lentils can be added at this stage also to add some protein and will be a delicious addition.

