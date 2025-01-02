Vegetarian Mushroom-Walnut Dan Dan Noodles Recipe

If you love classic dan dan noodles and you're game for mixing things up, these vegetarian mushroom-walnut dan dan noodles are calling your name. The umami mushroom flavor and crunchy walnuts slathered in a sweet and spicy sauce rivals the traditional minced pork version, and could be your new favorite noodle dish whether you eat meat or not. Originating as street food in the Sichuan province of China, dan dan noodles got their name from vendors who would carry baskets of the noodles on bamboo poles called dans. The savory noodles eventually became popular in other parts of China and the entire world, now remaining a common menu entry on Chinese restaurant menus.

"I love creating plant-based versions of well-known cultural dishes," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us of her vegetarian version. "Over the years I've learned how to combine textures and flavors to mimic meat." Needless to say, you can definitely count on these noodles having a comparably savory flavor profile to their meaty counterpart.