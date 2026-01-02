If you love a Chinese takeout to kickstart your weekend, you are not alone. Amongst the most popular Chinese takeout meal options has to be stir-fried rice, with its richly aromatic, savory flavors and perfect balance of textures. When made well, it is a wonderfully satisfying dish. While ordering out definitely has its advantages, learning how to cook some of your favorite takeout meals at home is a really fun and rewarding experience, and it has the added bonus of lowering your weekly food costs, meaning you get to dig into your favorite dishes without taking a hit to your bank balance.

This easy chicken and shrimp fried rice recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a simple yet mouthwatering way to recreate some of your favorite Chinese takeout flavors in the comfort of your own home. Juicy, marinated chicken pieces are paired with sweet, buttery shrimp in a fluffy and chewy stir-fried rice dish. Finished off with a mixture of fresh colorful vegetables as well as the all-important scrambled egg, this is a whole meal in one that is packed full of protein, vitamins, and minerals to keep your body as well as your taste buds happy.