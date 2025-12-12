The Best Seafood Rice Skillet ('Not Quite Paella') Recipe

There are many ways to make seafood and rice, but combining them in a seafood rice skillet is a fabulous way to enjoy a richly flavored and satisfying meal. If this sounds like paella, you're on the right track. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe inspired by a Spanish seafood paella. You don't need to buy a special paella pan to make this dish, though, and the recipe calls for long-grain rice because the special short-grain rice used to make paella can be harder to find, making this recipe easier and more accessible to most home cooks.

While it's not quite paella, the ingredients and cooking process are similar, and this dish is delicious in its own right. Tender seafood sits atop al dente rice perfectly flavored with seafood broth, aromatics, and spices, with a few vegetables mixed in. This recipe calls for shrimp and mussels, but you can use your favorite seafood with similar results. Follow a geometric pattern when you place the seafood on top of the rice for a beautiful and eye-catching display.

To make this recipe truly one-pan, use room temperature broth and let it heat up after you pour it into the skillet rather than keeping it hot in a separate saucepan. Either way, you won't believe how easy it is to make a restaurant-quality seafood rice dish we bet you'll turn to again and again.