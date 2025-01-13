Side dishes often go overlooked when preparing a meal, and as a result can be a little underwhelming. While there is nothing wrong with allowing the star of the show — often the main entree or protein — to take center stage, there can be no harm in adding a little elegance and interest to your side offerings as well. And while we are always great fans of simplicity, after all, a green leafy side salad or some steamed vegetables go along way in adding color, texture, and flavor to any meal, adding that extra pinch or two of effort to your side dishes is a great way to elevate the entire dinner offering.

This garlic Parmesan roasted asparagus recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful way to take a simple dish up several notches with a few easy steps, giving your whole meal added finesse. The asparagus is sauteed in a garlic-infused butter and oil mixture, before being topped with Parmesan and transferred to the oven for 10 minutes to roast to perfection. The garlic and the Parmesan meld together to add a salty, nutty, and rich flavor that elevates the asparagus, and the roasting process brings out the sweetness of each element, resulting in a truly mouthwatering side dish that is truly good enough to rival the main event.