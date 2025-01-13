Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus Recipe
Side dishes often go overlooked when preparing a meal, and as a result can be a little underwhelming. While there is nothing wrong with allowing the star of the show — often the main entree or protein — to take center stage, there can be no harm in adding a little elegance and interest to your side offerings as well. And while we are always great fans of simplicity, after all, a green leafy side salad or some steamed vegetables go along way in adding color, texture, and flavor to any meal, adding that extra pinch or two of effort to your side dishes is a great way to elevate the entire dinner offering.
This garlic Parmesan roasted asparagus recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful way to take a simple dish up several notches with a few easy steps, giving your whole meal added finesse. The asparagus is sauteed in a garlic-infused butter and oil mixture, before being topped with Parmesan and transferred to the oven for 10 minutes to roast to perfection. The garlic and the Parmesan meld together to add a salty, nutty, and rich flavor that elevates the asparagus, and the roasting process brings out the sweetness of each element, resulting in a truly mouthwatering side dish that is truly good enough to rival the main event.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus Recipe
Upgrade asparagus with this easy recipe, which features a rich garlic butter and savory Parmesan sprinkled on top.
Ingredients
- ½ pound asparagus spears
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Prepare the asparagus by chopping or snapping off the woody bottoms.
- Place a frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the olive oil and butter to the pan.
- When the oil is hot, add the sliced garlic cloves and fry for 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Add the asparagus to the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, thoroughly coating the stems in the garlic butter and oil.
- Transfer the asparagus, garlic, and pan juices to a suitably sized oven tray.
- Sprinkle with the Parmesan and season with salt and pepper.
- Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until tender.
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|88
|Total Fat
|7.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|10.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|1.1 g
|Sodium
|162.7 mg
|Protein
|3.1 g
How can I switch up this roasted asparagus recipe?
This recipe for garlic Parmesan roasted asparagus is wonderfully simple and only requires a few ingredients. However, there are still plenty of ways in which you can adapt this delicious recipe to keep things fresh and exciting. For smaller flavor changes, swapping out the Parmesan for a different kind of cheese, such as grated Gruyère or cheddar, will add a different flavor finish while keeping things cheesy. Another way to amp up the flavor of this dish is by mixing in a little lemon zest, or, if you like things hot, a pinch of chili flakes will add a spicy kick. To keep things more mellow, herbs such as parsley or thyme work well with asparagus and will add more earthy freshness to the dish. To add a little more texture, topping the asparagus with some breadcrumbs or ground nuts alongside the Parmesan will create a delicious crispy crust once baked.
For a bigger switch up, you don't need to stick to asparagus when making this recipe. Adding sliced zucchini, beans, or cherry tomatoes into the mix will give you a healthy and colorful side dish that is bursting with flavor with very little effort.
What should I serve with garlic Parmesan asparagus?
Garlic Parmesan roasted asparagus makes an absolutely delicious side dish which can be served alongside a wide variety of mains. Roast chicken makes for a truly classic pairing, whether you are planning to cook a whole chicken, or simply planning a dinner of roasted chicken breast or chicken thighs. Similarly, this roasted asparagus recipe also works well served alongside grilled fish such as salmon, trout, or cod. For a vegetarian option, the flavor of asparagus pairs really well with mushrooms, so a stuffed mushroom recipe would be an ideal serving partner for this recipe.
With its cheesy finish, this asparagus recipe is great when paired with other dishes that also have cheesy elements. Risotto and pasta both work really well, and the asparagus adds both freshness and pop of green color to the plate. Spring-centric recipes often work well with asparagus, as they use similarly light and fresh ingredients. So, why not pair this recipe with a frittata or some zucchini fritters for something light and healthy? Finally, this recipe doesn't only need to act as a side dish. It can also be served up with prosciutto as a mouthwatering starter option for a dinner party.