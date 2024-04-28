8 Whole Chicken Recipes That Will Impress Your Guests

Whether you're throwing an intimate dinner party at your house or having your entire family over for a home-cooked meal, presenting a hot, freshly roasted chicken is an impressive sight every time. Not only is a whole bird enough food to feed a crowd but this type of poultry is also one of the most versatile around. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the chicken's mild flavor can absorb whatever sauce or seasonings you like.

And yet, that mild flavor is the exact reason it's easy to write off chicken as being boring. Let's face it — on its own, even the most impressive-looking poultry can come across a little bland. Luckily, we're here to help. We've rounded up eight original recipes that you can turn to when you want to wow your guests by delivering a hearty meal full of punchy flavor. First, pick the ideal sized bird to fit your needs, then turn to our array of brines, sauces, spices, and complementary ingredients that will have your family and friends going back for seconds.