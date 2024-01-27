Instant Pot Classic Whole-Roasted Chicken Recipe

With just a few simple ingredients, 30 minutes of cook time, and 10 minutes of prep time, you can make a juicy, flavorful, whole-roasted chicken right in your Instant Pot. This easy pressure cooker recipe transforms a whole chicken into a beautiful centerpiece meal that's perfect for a cozy, weeknight dinner.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the Instant Pot is the perfect tool for cooking chicken to tender, fall-off-the-bone perfection in a fraction of the time it would take using a traditional oven. To make this recipe, simply add salt, herbs, garlic, and water to the Instant Pot, then place the seasoned chicken breast side up in the cooking liquid. The pressure cooker works its magic and cooks the chicken through while infusing it with delicious flavor. A quick broil at the end ensures crispy, golden-brown skin with minimal effort!

Make yourself into a domestic goddess by serving this whole-roasted chicken, garnished with fresh herbs and lemon for a bright pop of flavor, and soak up the compliments that will surely come pouring in. Accompany it with a bowl of the cheesiest mashed potatoes ever and some simple chicken gravy on the side. This Instant Pot whole-roasted chicken recipe delivers a hearty, comforting meal that everyone will think took hours to prepare.