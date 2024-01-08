Roasted Orange And Nutmeg Chicken Recipe

For this recipe, get a whole roasting chicken, kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, a yellow onion, large oranges, freshly grated nutmeg, butter, honey, and garlic powder. If desired, De Witt suggests adding minced fresh tarragon for garnish.

She offers a few tips regarding her choice of ingredients, and starts by saying, "Chicken pieces could be used instead of a whole chicken." If you're cooking for one or don't want to handle a chicken carcass, this is a suitable option, too. As for the fruit, De Witt says, "I used Cara Cara oranges in this recipe because I love the bright, yellow-orange flesh and sweet tartness of the fruit. Navel oranges can be used, as well, although they are slightly more acidic than Cara Caras."

If you have a jar of ground nutmeg sitting around, you might be tempted to skip the fresh stuff. Although De Witt says that you can make the trade, she notes, "I recommend trying fresh grated nutmeg. Fresh grated nutmeg is more potent than ground nutmeg, so a little more may need to be added if you substitute." Just be careful not to overdo it, as De Witt remarks (factually), "Apparently nutmeg intake should be limited since it can cause hallucinations in higher doses."