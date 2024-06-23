What To Keep In Mind When Choosing Side Dishes For Steak

Pairing the flavors of a carefully cooked steak with a thoughtfully prepared side dish takes the classic steak dinner to an entirely new level. The gold standard of meat and potatoes is a traditional mainstay, however, there are many considerations to be made when selecting the right side dish to complement your steak. One must first consider the cut of steak you're eating and its degree of leanness. Generally speaking, red meat has a flavor that can be described as "earthy." This richness is determined by the marbling and fat, as well as how the steak is cooked, its level of doneness, seasonings added, and other accoutrement used in preparation.

Keeping this in mind, side dishes with a higher level of acidity will effectively cut through the steak's richness with contrasting and complementary flavor. You can also choose a side dish that will emphasize the umami flavors to parallel the savoriness. When thinking of starches and grains like pasta or rice, which are excellent for soaking up a steak's flavor, note that adding fresh herbs to those sides can play well with your steak seasoning. Vegetables that can be oven-roasted are a great method for keeping your stovetop free while they caramelize in the oven to form a sweeter flavor to complement your cooked steak.