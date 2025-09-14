Skip Hibachi And Make Chicken Fried Rice With Just A Sheet Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken and rice is a classic combination no matter where you travel in the world. Whether you choose to tuck into a creamy Italian chicken risotto, a spicy Thai chicken curry with jasmine rice, or the Latin American dinnertime staple arroz con pollo, there's no denying that chicken and rice makes for a worldwide staple duo. If Chinese cuisine is what you're after, then you can't go wrong with chicken fried rice. And, for those busy weeknights when you want chicken fried rice with as little hassle as possible, then this easy sheet pan chicken fried rice recipe from recipe developer Jennine Rye is the perfect fit.

No need for a wok or a heavy-bottomed skillet for this recipe — with just a sheet pan and an oven, nearly all the work will be done for you. With all the great flavor of a Chinese takeaway at a fraction of the cost, this sheet pan chicken fried rice dish is a great option for a midweek dinner, as well as being a great way to use up any leftover rice. Packed with juicy marinated chicken pieces, a mixture of colorful veggies, fluffy eggs, and chewy-crisp long grain rice, this chicken fried rice is a whole meal, all conveniently packed onto one sheet pan.