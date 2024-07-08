15 Unique Ingredients You Should Add To Fried Rice

There's just something special about getting your Asian cuisine boxed up at a restaurant and enjoying it in front of the television at home. Takeout is a vibe, and Chinese food has a certain flavor that may be hard to replicate unless you have a background in Asian cooking. As a chef and recipe designer, I consider a few things when I make my own version of a dish or alter a classic recipe. The first is flavor, and the second is texture. Both elements should blend in flawlessly or enhance the dining experience. Thinking outside of the box can be risky, but if you follow a few parameters there are endless unique ingredients you could add to your fried rice.

It's time to raid the back of your refrigerator and get cooking. There are plenty of ingredients beyond onions, corn, broccoli, carrots, shoos, eggs, and peas that can make fried rice sing. In fact, they can even create a whole new flavor profile you never knew existed. It's important not to go hog wild and just throw any old ingredients in the pan, but there is an array of unique ingredients that just seem to work.