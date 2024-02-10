Mix Shredded Coconut Into Panko To Give Your Crusted Cod A Hint Of Sweetness

A flaky fillet of cod is a textural treat when combined with a crispy panko coating. But have you tried mixing shredded coconut into your panko breadcrumbs to give your crusted cod a hint of sweetness? This simple step elevates the delicate taste of the fish in one breezy move without overpowering its subtle flavor.

The process is as easy as adding a handful of shredded coconut into your seasoned panko and coating your cod in it after dredging it in flour and beaten egg. Once fried in a skillet with a touch of oil, the result is a tender flaky center with an audibly crisp and golden-colored crust that has a balancing sweetness that you can't quite put your finger on.

Bear in mind that when you make this crunchy coating you're not looking to use the sweetened shredded coconut that's often featured in baked goods. This is because coconut already has a slightly sweet flavor in its most natural form, which is more than enough to lend some depth to the savoriness of the toasty breadcrumbs. You'll also need the chunkier, shredded variety of coconut, over the dried, desiccated coconut (used to coat chocolatey Lamingtons and chewy macaroons) that has a finer consistency. The characteristic grated texture of shredded coconut is what lends the fish an appetizingly craggy crunch when it catches and crisps up in the heat of the pan. It also adds more heft to the coating, creating a thicker crust.