Bachan's New Hella Hot Japanese Barbecue Sauce Brings Balanced Flavor With A More Affordable Option

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bachan's recently launched its spiciest flavor, Hella Hot Japanese Barbecue Sauce, at Target. The brand offers a range of flavors such as The Original, Sweet Honey, Hot & Spicy, Miso, Yuzu, and Gluten-Free to allow flexibility in the flavor profile you're seeking. The word bachan means grandma in Japanese, and the brand was created by Justin Gill, founder and CEO, using a recipe that was passed down in his family. While each flavor varies a bit due to the ingredients, the preservative-free and made in small batches sauces are comparable to teriyaki with a sweet, umami taste.

We ranked The Original sauce as our favorite popular barbecue sauce brands, so I wanted to see how this held up. The Hella Hot flavor was released for those who want a spicier version of the sauce to integrate into their meals, and there are plenty of ways to employ it in your cooking. You can use the sauce to marinate meat, fish, or vegetables, squeeze some onto rice, or use it as a dip to dunk food in. I tested the Hella Hot Japanese Barbecue Sauce to get a feel of the taste and find out if it's something worth stocking up on as a condiment.