Canned Pineapple Is All You Need To Liven Up Fried Rice

We all love a good bowl of fried rice. While a simple veggie fried rice is delicious all on its own, it certainly doesn't hurt to add in some extra ingredients to make the dish more exciting. One easy way to liven up fried rice is canned pineapple.

There's no need to buy a full pineapple to enjoy the tasty fruit — canned pineapple is more than capable of being incorporated into numerous meals, and fried rice is a perfect place to start. Catherine Brookes, the recipe developer for Tasting Table's pineapple shrimp fried rice, said, "I love the mixture of sweet, tangy, and salty flavors in this fried rice." This recipe specifically calls for a can of pineapple chunks (rather than canned slices), which you can find at just about any grocery store. By sticking to canned pineapple, you save yourself the extra prep time that a fresh pineapple would take up, which means that making this dish won't take longer than about 20 minutes — perfect for a busy weeknight.