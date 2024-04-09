10 Chicken And Rice Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners

There are a lot of classic food pairings, from burgers and fries to bacon and eggs, yet very few combinations transcend borders the way that chicken and rice does. It makes total sense on the surface, pairing one of the world's most popular staple grains with one of its most universal and affordable proteins. Still, the sheer variety of chicken and rice dishes tells you there's something more at work here than mere practicality. As anyone who has enjoyed a simple plate of Hainanese chicken rice can tell you, there is an alchemy between the flavor absorbing powers of rice and the perfectly savory taste of chicken, especially if you're cooking with chicken that still has the fat on it. Nothing becomes this popular without tasting really darn good.

The other great upside of chicken and rice is that it makes for a perfect weeknight meal. Many chicken and rice recipes, like a classic arroz con pollo, are one pot affairs, which makes both prep and cleanup a lot easier. Even if a recipe requires more pots, it will never be a fancy dish. Chicken and rice is best as something simple and hearty, free from uncommon ingredients or advanced techniques.

Since chicken and rice does cross so many cultural lines, there's almost certainly a variation (or three) out there that you will love. In fact, we have 10 of them right here for you to choose from, ranging from spicy South Asian curries to bright Mediterranean-inspired bowls.