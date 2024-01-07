Baked Chicken Fajita Bowls Recipe
Putting taco ingredients in a bowl existed long before Chipotle, but if we're being honest, it's hard not to associate the two together. Featuring fluffy rice, cubes of tender chicken, piles of lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole (we said we're being honest), burrito bowls have become the go-to meal of a generation, and we can't say there's anything wrong with that. So why not make fajitas into a bowl, too?
Fajitas are a traditional Tex-Mex dish created by Mexican cowboys in West Texas and Northern Mexico. These cowboys seared sliced steak over an open flame with peppers and onions, adding spices that eventually became associated with the dish. As fajitas evolved and traveled across Texas and the U.S., they became what we know today as a loudly sizzling dish served with plenty of tortillas. Fajitas can be made with chicken and can even be made in the oven, as shared in this simple recipe written by Michelle McGlinn. This easy baked chicken fajita recipe walks through how to build the perfect bowl with white rice, soft tortillas, and simple guacamole — of which you can add as much as you want, no extra charge.
Gather your ingredients for baked chicken fajita bowls
For this recipe, you'll need plenty of limes, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Check your spice cabinet for chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cumin, then grab chicken breasts, tenderloins, or thighs — any of these chicken cuts will work, so long as you can slice them into strips.
Next, head to the produce section and grab a Spanish onion (yellow or white will work too), yellow and red bell peppers, a couple avocados, and fresh cilantro. Finally, just grab a few tortillas and a cup of white rice to complete the bowl. We prefer soft flour tortillas here, but if you're gluten-free, you can opt for corn.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Start making the fajita marinade
In a large bowl, combine chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, ½ teaspoon salt, pepper, ¼ cup olive oil, and juice from ½ a lime.
Step 3: Mix it together
Whisk until smooth.
Step 4: Marinate the chicken
Add chicken strips and toss to coat. Marinate for up to 8 hours, if desired, or continue on to the next step.
Step 5: Arrange the veggies on a sheet pan
Spread peppers and onion slices on a sheet pan and toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Step 6: Add the chicken
Add chicken to the sheet pan.
Step 7: Roast
Roast for 30-40 minutes, or until vegetables are soft and chicken is cooked through.
Step 8: Start making the rice
Meanwhile, make the rice. Add rice and water to a saucepan.
Step 9: Bring it to a boil, then simmer
Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and cover.
Step 10: Cook until fluffy
Cook rice, undisturbed, for 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed. Fluff with a spoon.
Step 11: Mash the avocado
Meanwhile, make the guacamole. Mash the avocado in a bowl with a fork.
Step 12: Season the guacamole
Add the juice from ½ a lime, 1 pinch salt, and cilantro and stir well to combine. Season to taste.
Step 13: Warm the tortillas
While the oven is still warm, wrap the tortillas in foil and warm through, about 5 minutes.
Step 14: Add the carbs to the bowls
To assemble, add rice and a tortilla to each bowl.
Step 15: Add the fajita filling
Add fajita chicken, peppers, and onions.
Step 16: Top with guacamole and cilantro
Add guacamole, then garnish with cilantro.
Step 17: Serve
Serve with lime wedges.
What can I serve with baked chicken fajita bowls?
Bowls are a great way to have a full meal in one vessel without needing to think too hard about a lot of side dishes. The bowls already include carbs, proteins, fats, and a good amount of veggies. If anything, you might want to serve some tortilla chips on the side for scooping up extra guacamole.
However, if your fajita bowls feel a little light, you can always add more toppings or pair them with easy side dishes. For toppings, try adding sour cream, seasoned black beans, pico de gallo, or refried pinto beans. For side dishes, serve homemade salsa and chips (we love a salsa verde), Mexican street corn, or a Tex-Mex fueled three-bean salad with plenty of lime.
To eat the fajita bowls, dig in using a fork, or use the warmed tortillas to wrap the contents of the bowl into handheld fajitas. Lastly, wash them down with a really good margarita — or two.
How can I meal prep baked chicken fajita bowls?
Fajita bowls are the perfect lunch to meal prep because once they are baked, steamed, and mixed, they store well for up to a week. To do this, make a batch of fajitas, a batch of rice, and a batch of guacamole. Add the rice to sealable containers, then divide the baked chicken and vegetables into the same containers. Let everything cool, seal the containers, then store for up to 5 days.
To reheat, simply pop the containers into the microwave and heat until warmed through, fluffing the rice to avoid it drying out. Be sure to store the guacamole separately, and since avocados are notorious for turning brown very quickly, be sure you add plenty of lime juice to your guac and cover it up right away. Or, to avoid the fuss entirely, just slice an avocado fresh to enjoy with your bowl.
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 limes, divided
- 1 pound chicken, cut into thin strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
- 1 large Spanish onion, sliced
- 1 cup long-grain white rice
- 2 cups water
- 2 avocados, peeled and pits removed
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
- 4 tortillas
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- In a large bowl, combine chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, ½ teaspoon salt, pepper, ¼ cup olive oil, and juice from ½ a lime.
- Whisk until smooth.
- Add chicken strips and toss to coat. Marinate for up to 8 hours, if desired, or continue on to the next step.
- Spread peppers and onion slices on a sheet pan and toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Add chicken to the sheet pan.
- Roast for 30-40 minutes, or until vegetables are soft and chicken is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, make the rice. Add rice and water to a saucepan.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and cover.
- Cook rice, undisturbed, for 20 minutes, or until liquid is dissolved. Fluff with a spoon.
- Meanwhile, make the guacamole. Mash the avocado in a bowl with a fork.
- Add the juice from ½ a lime, 1 pinch salt, and cilantro and stir well to combine. Season to taste.
- While the oven is still warm, wrap the tortillas in foil and warm through, about 5 minutes.
- To assemble, add rice and a tortilla to each bowl.
- Add fajita chicken, peppers, and onions.
- Add guacamole, then garnish with cilantro.
- Serve with lime wedges.
|Calories per Serving
|874
|Total Fat
|53.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|85.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.1 g
|Total Sugars
|4.6 g
|Sodium
|440.2 mg
|Protein
|29.9 g