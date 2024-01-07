Baked Chicken Fajita Bowls Recipe

Putting taco ingredients in a bowl existed long before Chipotle, but if we're being honest, it's hard not to associate the two together. Featuring fluffy rice, cubes of tender chicken, piles of lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole (we said we're being honest), burrito bowls have become the go-to meal of a generation, and we can't say there's anything wrong with that. So why not make fajitas into a bowl, too?

Fajitas are a traditional Tex-Mex dish created by Mexican cowboys in West Texas and Northern Mexico. These cowboys seared sliced steak over an open flame with peppers and onions, adding spices that eventually became associated with the dish. As fajitas evolved and traveled across Texas and the U.S., they became what we know today as a loudly sizzling dish served with plenty of tortillas. Fajitas can be made with chicken and can even be made in the oven, as shared in this simple recipe written by Michelle McGlinn. This easy baked chicken fajita recipe walks through how to build the perfect bowl with white rice, soft tortillas, and simple guacamole — of which you can add as much as you want, no extra charge.