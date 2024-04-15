Curry Salmon Grain Bowl Recipe

Grain bowls have taken the world by storm, becoming notably more popular in the U.S. since the rise of chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Sweetgreen. Likely a result of an increasingly fast-paced, busy society, grain bowls are an easy solution to the decision fatigue that greets us all when it comes time to make dinner at the end of a long weekday. They're more than a salad, but not quite as much effort as a meal with sides, making them the perfect in-between you can't get tired of.

This grain bowl recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is a spin on tikka masala that transforms the classic Indian dish into a veggie-packed grain bowl. Swapping the chicken for seared salmon, this bowl also features curry-roasted cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, and soft rounds of squash on a bed of farro and pearl millet. Most importantly, the bowl is dressed with a coconut-based masala sauce, giving the bowl a curry-like element with plenty of flavor for a seriously good (and seriously easy) lunch or dinner.