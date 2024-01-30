The Time-Saving Tip For Cooking Grains In Your Recipes

At the end of a long day, all you want to do is hunker down with a good meal. Yet, something hearty could take up to an hour to prepare, and nobody wants to cap off a tough day with more work. To cut down on dinner time, prepare your grains ahead.

Whether you're partial to rice and quinoa or prefer ancient grains like farro and barley, the ingredients aren't the quickest thing to steam. It can take 20 minutes or more for the grains to be finished cooking; when you tack that time onto preparing other parts of the meal, you may want to skip adding grains entirely. Instead, make a batch of one or two grains to keep in the fridge.

You can store cooked rice in the fridge for up to six days, with other grains having a four-day lifespan. A portion of them can also be kept in the freezer for months, perfect for making a pot of soup towards the end of the week. When the weekend rolls around, choose a grain or two to last you the entire week. Opt for a more general type of grain that pairs well with a variety of dishes. While long-grain white rice may be the best choice for a number of dishes, whole-grain farro contains the most flavor among its counterparts.