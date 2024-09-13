5-Spice Chicken And Broccoli Stir Fry Recipe

This 5-spice chicken and broccoli stir fry is a quick and flavorful dish that combines tender chicken, crisp broccoli, and crunchy cashews in a savory sauce. This easy-to-prepare, unique dish crackles on the tongue and sparks with the bold, aromatic flavors of Sichuanese cuisine.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the star of this recipe is the Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns, which adds depth and complexity to the dish. The recipe also incorporates an extra dash of crushed Szechuan peppercorns, which provide a unique numbing sensation known as "mala" in Chinese cuisine.

Despite its bold flavors, this stir fry is a perfect weeknight meal that can be made in half an hour. It's even customizable in terms of spice level, allowing you to dial back the heat to your preference. Served over rice or on its own, this stir fry offers a flavorful meal that combines all the food groups and is full of outstanding Asian-style flavors.