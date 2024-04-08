The Chinese Origins Of Mapo Tofu

There's nothing quite like biting into a spoonful of silky tofu and having its fiery sauce leave your lips and tongue numb and tingling. This is the charm of mapo tofu, one of Sichuan, China's most popular dishes. But mapo tofu's reach has expanded beyond China — it's also gaining fans in the U.S. as more restaurants serve Sichuan cuisine, recreating its intense flavors using some pantry essentials.

However, behind this dish that dates back to 1862 is an unfortunate origin story of its name. Lore has it that mapo tofu was created by an elderly woman with smallpox scars on her face. Her dish became renowned for its fiery spiciness and people began calling it mapo tofu after her, with "ma" meaning "pock-faced" and "po" meaning "old woman."

A version of this story has the woman living in seclusion outside Chengdu due to her so-called disfigurement. When an affluent traveling businessman sought shelter at her place during a heavy storm, she happily prepared food for him. Impressed by her cooking, the businessman spread the word about the dish and soon, people were traveling to her place to taste it. Another version of the story has the woman married and running a restaurant named Chen Xing Sheng with her husband. Its frequent patrons were laborers who saved money by bringing their own stocks of tofu, beef, and oil for her cook.