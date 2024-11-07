Vegetable Chow Mein Noodle Soup Recipe

Chow mein, a classic Chinese staple and takeout favorite, is probably circled on the Chinese restaurant menu you keep stuffed in your kitchen drawer. It's a dish we can't pass up; it's noodle goodness at its finest. The name chow mein stems from the words for stir-fried (chow) and noodles (mein) and can be prepared with crispy or soft noodles along with vegetables and sometimes meat. This spinoff brings together the savory flavors and textures of traditional chow mein but is brothy and served in a bowl. Loaded with veggies — broccoli, cabbage, carrots, and red pepper — this soup is a nourishing side dish for a variety of entrees.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I gravitate toward Asian food because it is usually very plant forward, and this soup adds quite a few veggies to the mix. It's a quick and easy soup to throw together and lasts well all week in the fridge." Before you reach for your phone to order takeout, give this recipe a try.