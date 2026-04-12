Din Tai Fung-Inspired Green Beans Recipe

If you've been to Din Tai Fung and had their famous green beans, you might never be satisfied with plain green beans again. The smoky charred flavor and blistered texture that these beans are known for seems like it would require restaurant-quality equipment to achieve, but in fact, it's possible to make this dish at home. The secret to getting the perfect blister is a hot pan, dry green beans, and the willpower to leave them undisturbed when they first hit the pan. It's in those first 2 minutes that the magic happens, and that charred exterior is what makes these beans so special. This version is inspired by the original, rather than an exact copycat, and we've elevated the blistered green beans by adding a fresh sauce to finish the dish, made from garlic, lime, cilantro, and sesame oil. It adds just the right amount of brightness, tang, and savory flavor, and is a fun twist from the original version.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These flavorful green beans are perfect as a side for a weeknight dinner or a fancier occasion. If you want to make them ahead of time, or have leftovers, you just put them into a dry skillet over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes to heat up."