Edamame Salad With Peanut Dressing Recipe

I am a fiend for a good salad, and growing up in the Chicago area, my favorite salad for a long time (and maybe still today) was the chopped salad at Portillo's. I know what you're thinking, and yes, Portillo's, known for its hot dogs, hamburgers, chocolate cake, and Polish sausages, also makes a mean salad, and one that is far better than most others on the market. It's a salad made up of chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, scallions, Gorgonzola, cabbage, and ditalini pasta, all chopped together and tossed with a generously-seasoned Italian dressing. While it's debatable how nutritious the salad really is (though it only rings in at 510 calories), there's no question that the chopped, flavorful format is unbeatably good.

My goal in developing this edamame salad was to replicate everything I loved about Portillo's chopped salad, but with a completely different flavor profile. Dressed in a Thai-inspired peanut dressing, this version of the chopped salad is filled with edamame, lettuce, cabbage, scallions, cucumber, avocado, and a savory, soy-baked chopped chicken. It's packed with protein and nutty umami flavor, and is perfect for enjoying a chopped salad in a completely new way.