Satay-Style Thai Chicken Meatballs Recipe

If you enjoy the unique balance of savory, sweet, aromatic, and spicy flavors that Thai food offers, then you may want to direct your attention to these satay-style Thai chicken meatballs. From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, these meatballs are tender, moist, and richly flavored to give you a playful take on chicken satay.

Ready in just over 30 minutes, these meatballs are easily assembled by hand using a combination of aromatic ingredients such as turmeric, coconut, ginger, lemongrass, and cilantro. The inclusion of fresh bread, egg, and shredded coconut ensures that the ground chicken stays wonderfully succulent as the meatballs are broiled to perfection, offering a little smokiness and char action. The chicken meatballs are served alongside a quick-to-assemble peanut dipping sauce, adding a rich, creamy counter that perfectly complements the other flavors in the dish. This recipe is also versatile, yielding a dish that is simple enough to enjoy for a midweek dinner or as a starter, or perhaps the perfect party-friendly finger food. Read on to find out how you can make these satay-style Thai chicken meatballs from the comfort of your own home.