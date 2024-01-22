12 Types Of Curry Pastes And How To Use Them

It's easy to be intimidated by a plate of curry. Perfectly balanced spices in a sauce coating tender meat atop a puffy hill of white rice can seem more like magic than cooking, but if you can get the hang of curry paste, this dream can be yours. A self-proclaimed curry aficionado, the scent of curry is practically infused in the walls of my kitchen.

Curries are typically found in Asian cuisines and come in a wide variety of flavors and styles that can range from intensely thick, spicy, and meaty to sweet, soupy, and full of seafood. But most curries have one thing in common: They start with a paste. Curry paste is a concentrated mixture of aromatics, herbs, and spices that forms the base of any curry, and making a great curry is all about knowing how to use the paste. While you can always make your own fresh curry paste, for most curries, the paste is available in grocery stores.

You should always keep curry paste in your pantry because it's a super versatile ingredient that is easy to use once you get the hang of it. To level up your curry game, read on to find out about different types of curry and how to use them in your kitchen.