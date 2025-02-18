Kaeng Pa (Thai Jungle Curry) With Fish Recipe

Experience bold Thai cooking with this Kaeng Pa (jungle curry), a flavorful saucy dish that features fish in a spicy, broth-based curry. In this fragrant curry, vegetables and fish are transformed through the use of fresh herbs and aromatics.

Kaeng Pa (แกงป่า) literally translates to "jungle curry" or "forest curry" in Thai, where 'kaeng' means curry and 'pa' means jungle or forest. This curry originated in the northern regions of Thailand, particularly in Chiang Mai, where it's also known as Burmese curry. Unlike the more familiar traditional Thai curries from the south, which use coconut milk as a base, jungle curry was created by Northern Thai jungle forest-dwelling people using ingredients they could forage or find locally. As coconut palms don't naturally grow in the region, this curry gets its flavor from the local herbs and roots.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this curry's foundation comes from a homemade spice paste and toasted rice powder, which give body and depth to the broth. Toasted rice powder, known as "khao khua," is a common ingredient in northeastern Thai cuisine, and is one of the key components in this curry. So next time you crave a bowl of aromatic comfort, grab a large pan and get started on homemade Thai jungle curry with tilapia.

