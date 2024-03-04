Thai Larb-Style Turkey Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Inspired by the bright flavors of traditional Thai cuisine, Thai larb-style turkey lettuce wraps offer a flavorful twist on lunch wraps with bright, zesty flavors and a punchy aroma. You can't go wrong with this spicy and nuanced dish, and the serving style is a party in its own right.

Larb is a popular Thai salad typically made with minced meat, roasted rice powder, lime, fish sauce, herbs, and chilies. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, larb likely originated as a way to use up leftover roasted meat and stale rice. The rice is toasted or fried and then ground to a fine powder, adding texture and nuttiness that complements the bold flavors of the fresh herbs and fish sauce that we use for dipping. The hands-on prep and interactive assembly make this dish fun for weeknight dinners with friends, or even a casual solo lunch that feels like a celebration. Pair it with a Thai Tiger beer or a refreshing Thai tea.