Quick Thai-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wraps Recipe

We all look for these three things in a weeknight dinner recipe: fast, filling, and flavorful (bonus points if it's healthy, too). These Thai-inspired chicken lettuce wraps are just the ticket and something to get excited about. They're a light, fresh dinner choice that transforms perfectly into lunch leftovers. Recipe developer Tess Le Moing was inspired by a dish in Thailand called Laab made of ground meat, fish sauce, lime juice, and lots of fresh herbs. It's traditionally made with ground pork, but Le Moing uses ground chicken to switch things up a little bit.

Spicy, savory, and just a touch sweet from coconut sugar, this meal is full of contrasting flavors and textures that make it hard to have one. And did we mention how easy it is to make? All you have to do is cook up some ground chicken in a skillet with a few other ingredients, and you'll have dinner on the table in under 30 minutes. If you plan to have leftovers for lunch, Le Moing suggests removing all the leaves and placing them in a large ziplock bag. Make sure to put a paper towel in the bag to absorb excess moisture and keep the leaves fresh for longer. For the Thai chicken filling, store it in an airtight container for three to four days. You can enjoy it reheated or cold straight from the fridge on a hot summer's day.