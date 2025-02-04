The Simple Way To Give Homemade Nước Chấm A Flavor Twist

Hailing from Vietnam, nước chấm is a flavorful fish sauce creation that you should always keep in your pantry. This dipping sauce is typically made with fish sauce, sugar, water, minced garlic or chili, and lime juice. However, when speaking with Tasting Table, expert chef Kevin Tien offered a flavorful twist on the dish, noting that any citrus presently in season can substitute for lemon juice. "When making nước chấm, instead of always just using lime juice, I like to use other seasonal citrus, like kumquat, blood oranges, Meyer lemon, or calamansi," the chef explains.

Advertisement

Considering that Tien was named a finalist in the James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2024, and his Vietnamese restaurant, Moon Rabbit in Washington D.C., was cited as one of The New York Times's 2024 "America's Best Restaurants," we are certainly paying attention. Of course, depending on which citrus fruit you use to make your homemade nước chấm, you may need to modify the other ingredients accordingly. "I would adjust the acid level of each with rice wine vinegar," advises Tien. As with any recipe modifications, taste as you go and add ingredients conservatively so that you don't have to backtrack overpowering flavors.