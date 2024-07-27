The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Any Soup Instantly Tastier

A concoction of love and labor, soup is a quintessential comfort food around the globe. Of course, it's not just the warmth that makes this dish so dearly loved, it's also the beautiful flavors that come together harmoniously. This all comes down to choosing the right ingredients, especially condiments. Taking a page out of Asian cuisine, nu'oc mam is a solid choice. Although not too often considered, its boldness is just what your soup needs for a more intense taste.

Nu'oc mam (also known as nu'oc cham) is a Vietnamese dipping sauce with fish sauce as a base. Then, it's mixed with water, sugar, and lime juice, with the optional addition of bird's eye chili and garlic or ginger. This fascinating blend gives the sauce a signature saltiness, which is nuanced with sweet, sour, and zesty hints. With a unique umami brightness, you'll easily find it accompanying Vietnamese classics, from spring rolls and com tam to banh xeo (Vietnamese crepes) and countless others.

Although more commonly used as a dipping sauce, nu'oc mam can also bring an extraordinary flair when added to soups. Its umami depth gives the dish a special complexity that elevates the overall flavor profile. Each spoonful is backed by a zesty, acidic tang that brightens the savory taste and herbaceous aroma. Paying closer attention, you might also detect the hint of sweetness peeking through, entangled in all that hearty richness.