Roasted Pork Lo Mein Recipe

Pork lo mein is a Chinese American takeout staple. Chewy noodles and a silky soy-based sauce, along with a nice crunch from fresh vegetables, make this dish irresistible. Oftentimes the star of the dish, roast pork, has a beautiful reddish-brown crust. Recipe developer Leah Maroney's version of the dish achieves just that by basting and roasting the pork with a sticky sauce for a caramelized exterior and dramatic color.

The beauty of making this takeout classic at home is that you can change it up to utilize whatever veggies you have on hand, Maroney says. Snow peas, broccoli, and baby corn are great additions or substitutions for the cabbage and carrots in the dish. Like spice? Add a little heat with fresh chilis, dried chili flakes, or chili crisp on top. And if you can't find fresh lo mein noodles, you can use spaghetti. This doesn't have the same elastic bite, but it will do just fine when you're in a pinch.