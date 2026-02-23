This slow cooker orange chicken recipe takes a traditional take-out dish and makes it fresher, lighter, and easier than anything you can get by navigating DoorDash. Thanks to the slow cooker, the typical artery-clogging American Chinese food becomes a dish you'd be proud to serve to company, or eat all by yourself.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, the slow cooker is likely one of the kitchen's most underrated tools. Far from just being a retro fad, the slow cooker helps busy professionals cook homemade meals with minimal effort. In the case of this orange chicken, the Crockpot completely transforms what is typically a breaded, deep-fried chicken dish swimming in a sugary sauce of dubious consistency. Instead, what you end up with are boneless cuts of chicken that taste juicy and are served coated in a homemade sauce that is tart-sweet and caramelized from fresh orange juice and honey. So when you're tucking into your bowl of rice with slow-cooked orange chicken, you can rest assured that you're saving money, and what's more, you even have leftovers for the next day.