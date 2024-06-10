Classic Kung Pao Tofu Recipe

Kung pao chicken, a stir-fried dish in a tangy-sweet sauce with a serious kick from chiles and Sichuan peppercorns, has an origin story that dates back to the 19th century. While the original kung pao dish is made with chicken, this enduring Chinese takeout favorite has spawned numerous knockoffs over the years including kung pao shrimp, kung pao scallops, and meat-free versions like kung pao cauliflower and kung pao tofu. As recipe developer Julianne De Witt says of her take on kung pao tofu, "It's a flavorful, easy recipe that makes a perfect weeknight meal." Serve it with rice as she does here, or try it with noodles or even rolled into lettuce to make low-carb wraps. This is a great dish for solo diners, too, since it lasts for up to 4 days in the refrigerator.

De Witt's recipe pairs wonderfully crispy tofu with a sauce that is perfectly balanced between tart, sweet, and spicy. She tells us she likes to press the tofu with a sandwich press or cast iron pan before cooking to squeeze out the moisture. "This combined with the cornstarch coating will yield a crispier tofu, but if you're pressed for time the tofu can just be dried quickly with a paper towel before slicing."