Our Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl Will Take Your Tastebuds To Korea
In the past 15 or so years, Korean culture has received growing appreciation from all over the world, as the hallyu (aka Korean wave) makes a widespread impact in such realms as the music, film and TV, and — without a doubt — food scenes. With a rise in demand for supermarkets to supply Korean-specific ingredients and the opening of more and more Korean restaurants, it's fair to say that Korean cuisine has truly gone global. This surge in popularity is understandable, with the sweet heat of Korean fried chicken and the eclectic nature of bibimbap having mass appeal. Another Korean classic, and one to add to your repertoire, is beef bulgogi.
This beef bulgogi rice bowl recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the popular Korean dish and adapts it into a simple rice bowl that can be enjoyed as a relatively light lunch or dinner option. The beef bulgogi is made using thinly sliced ribeye steak for mouthwateringly tender and juicy meat with great texture, and when fried up, the marinade caramelizes to create a delicious smoky, sweet, and spiced flavor. Served up simply on a bed of rice, with shredded red cabbage, zucchini strips, beansprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds, this dish is a celebration of Korean flavor that can be ready and on the table in under an hour.
Gather the ingredients for this beef bulgogi rice bowl
To begin this beef bulgogi rice bowl recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the marinade you will want fresh ginger, nashi pear (also known as Asian pear), onion, garlic cloves, soy sauce, light brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil, and red chile flakes. For the bowl you will additionally need ribeye steak, jasmine or basmati rice, vegetable oil, an onion, red cabbage, zucchini, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds.
What to serve with beef bulgogi rice bowls
Ingredients
- For the marinade
- 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled
- ½ nashi pear, peeled and chopped
- ½ small onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 garlic cloves
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon mirin
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- ¼ teaspoon red chile flakes
- For the bowl
- 1 pound ribeye steak, thinly sliced
- 1 cup uncooked Jasmine or basmati rice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion, sliced into moons
- ¾ cup shredded red cabbage
- 1 small zucchini, peeled into strips
- ¾ cup bean sprouts
- 2 scallions, sliced
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions
- Add the ginger, nashi pear, onion, garlic, soy sauce, light brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil, and chile flakes to a food processor.
- Blend for 20 to 30 seconds to make a marinade.
- Mix the sliced beef with the marinade and set aside for 25 minutes.
- Heat a large pot of water until simmering.
- Add the rice and cook until tender, about 10 to 20 minutes.
- Drain the rice and set aside.
- Heat a wok or a wide, shallow pan containing vegetable oil to a medium-high heat.
- Saute the sliced onions for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the marinated beef to the pan.
- Cook for 5 minutes until the beef is cooked through and any liquid has evaporated.
- Assemble the bowls by dividing out the rice, zucchini, and red cabbage.
- Top with the bulgogi beef mixture.
- Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,242
|Total Fat
|60.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.6 g
|Trans Fat
|2.9 g
|Cholesterol
|154.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|118.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.8 g
|Total Sugars
|26.7 g
|Sodium
|1,896.5 mg
|Protein
|56.3 g
How can this beef bulgogi rice bowl be adapted?
One of the great things about rice bowls is how easily adaptable they are. If you've got any leftover veggies lying around in the fridge, why not throw them into the mix for a healthy lunch or dinner alongside, or in place of, the red cabbage and beansprouts? Shredded carrot, refreshing cucumber, radish, or bok choy all make great alternative options for your rice bowl and will add plenty of color to your plate, as well as a diverse variety of vitamins and minerals.
To give your beef bulgogi rice bowl more of a bibimbap-style flair, consider topping it off with a fried egg. A side of kimchi pairs wonderfully with the flavors of the bulgogi, with the sharp tang of the kimchi adding contrast to the rich, spicy sweetness of the beef. Spicy gochujang paste, a Korean staple ingredient, is another great addition to this rice bowl, adding as much spice as you can personally handle. Perilla, if you can get your hands on some, is another great addition to this rice bowl, with its nutty and minty flavor pairing beautifully with the other elements of the dish and adding a distinct freshness.
How can leftover bulgogi be used up?
If you've got leftovers of this beef bulgogi rice bowl and you want to do something a little different than simply heating up the remnants, there are a variety of creative and tasty options available to you. If you have leftovers of both the rice and the beef, a simple way to mix things up a little is to make the ingredients into bulgogi fried rice. Alternatively, you can make a wonderfully comforting and warming bulgogi soup with the help of a few extra ingredients.
If you have some extra beef bulgogi, try serving it up in Korean-style tacos, using any remaining scallions, bean sprouts, and a sprinkling of cilantro as garnish. As an additional option, a little kimchi will provide some tang and spice. Alternatively, the beef can be warmed up and enjoyed in the form of loaded fries (Korean poutine, maybe?), or simply used to stuff a baguette for a delicious bulgogi sandwich — or, even better, a beef bulgogi grilled cheese.