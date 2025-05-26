Our Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl Will Take Your Tastebuds To Korea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the past 15 or so years, Korean culture has received growing appreciation from all over the world, as the hallyu (aka Korean wave) makes a widespread impact in such realms as the music, film and TV, and — without a doubt — food scenes. With a rise in demand for supermarkets to supply Korean-specific ingredients and the opening of more and more Korean restaurants, it's fair to say that Korean cuisine has truly gone global. This surge in popularity is understandable, with the sweet heat of Korean fried chicken and the eclectic nature of bibimbap having mass appeal. Another Korean classic, and one to add to your repertoire, is beef bulgogi.

This beef bulgogi rice bowl recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the popular Korean dish and adapts it into a simple rice bowl that can be enjoyed as a relatively light lunch or dinner option. The beef bulgogi is made using thinly sliced ribeye steak for mouthwateringly tender and juicy meat with great texture, and when fried up, the marinade caramelizes to create a delicious smoky, sweet, and spiced flavor. Served up simply on a bed of rice, with shredded red cabbage, zucchini strips, beansprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds, this dish is a celebration of Korean flavor that can be ready and on the table in under an hour.