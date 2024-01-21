Asian Pears Vs Bartlett: What's The Difference?

They may not be the flashiest-looking produce around, but pears have earned their place as delicious, multi-tasking fruits that can be used for an array of culinary purposes. Simply learning a little more about these underrated fruits' different varieties further unlocks the possibilities they offer to elevate a savory dish, a dessert, or a drink. That way, you know which one to pick if you want to add a lightly tart crunch to a salad or make a juicy, fruity filling for a tart. You'll also know which type could withstand different cooking methods so you don't end up with mush.

Among the commonly available types of pears, two of the most popular are Asian pears and Bartlett pears. While both are great for snacking raw and are widely available in the U.S., that doesn't mean you can simply swap one for the other in a dish. Let's determine which of the two will serve a recipe best by learning their respective qualities.