11 Tips You Need When Poaching Pears

Of all fall fruits, pears don't always get the recognition they deserve, often overshadowed by seasonal favorites like apples and pumpkins. But pears have a lot to offer. They're beautifully shaped, juicy, and sweet and can make a delightful substitute for apples in many recipes.

One of the simplest, most timeless, and most beautiful ways to enjoy pears is poached. You may be familiar with this cooking technique from eggs Benedict, which features poached eggs gently cooked in simmering water. But poaching can be used to cook fruit, too, and is an especially good way to cook pears, giving them a buttery smooth texture, translucent appearance, and a succulent taste. You can vary the flavor of poached pears by customizing the liquid in which they're cooked. For instance, you can poach pears in apple juice, bourbon, and vanilla for sweet, bright, smoky notes or simmer them in red wine, cinnamon, and orange zest for a spicy, tart taste. The flavor combinations are endless, and the results are elegant and refined.

Having worked many years in pastry kitchens at both high-end and casual restaurants, I've made my share of poached pears and witnessed first-hand their enduring appeal. If you're hoping to impress your family and friends with a tasty, showstopping dessert, consider poached pears. Hesitant to take them on? Follow these easy tips to make perfectly poached pears every time. Gorgeous, silky, buttery pears await you.